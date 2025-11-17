Otis Air National Guard Base installs first Air Force wind tunnel system

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | The 102nd Intelligence Wing's precision measurement equipment laboratory (PMEL)...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | The 102nd Intelligence Wing's precision measurement equipment laboratory (PMEL) finalizes the installation of a state-of-the-art wind tunnel system, the first of its kind in the U.S. Air Force, on Otis Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Sept. 22, 2025. The new capability, developed in partnership between the Air Force Metrology and Calibration Program (AFMETCAL) and German engineering consultant, Westenberg Engineering, will allow the Air Force to calibrate hundreds of pocket weather meters, equipment critical for flight safety and mission readiness. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The 102nd Intelligence Wing's precision measurement equipment laboratory (PMEL) welcomed the installation of a state-of-the-art wind tunnel system, the first of its kind in the United States Air Force, on Otis Air National Guard Base (ANGB), beginning Sept. 15, 2025. The new capability, developed in partnership between the Air Force Metrology and Calibration Program (AFMETCAL) and German engineering consultant, Westenberg Engineering, will allow the Air Force to calibrate hundreds of pocket weather meters, equipment critical for flight safety and mission readiness.

Pocket weather meters are compact devices that measure wind speed and other atmospheric conditions, deployed worldwide to play a vital role in ensuring flight safety, mission timing and aircraft performance by determining suitable takeoff and landing conditions. The hand-held instruments are used across the Air Force to assess real-time weather data. Before the new wing tunnel installation at Otis ANGB, the Air Force sent these devices to external calibration labs that involved high costs and long wait times.

"We saw costs building up for calibrating these meters externally,” said Brian Novitsky, AFMETCAL lead mechanical engineer. “We went out for an acquisition to buy this wind tunnel system as a cost-saving initiative and a way to own the process of organically calibrating these items. With this system, we'll calibrate hundreds of meters a year, just at Otis. The return on investment is expected within five years."

AFMETCAL decided Otis ANGB was the ideal candidate for the first installation of the wind tunnel system. Located in a prime location on the East Coast, the base can efficiently service half of the United States' workload. The laboratory has the physical space needed to house the large wind tunnel and the trained technicians with advanced skills and experience in the field. As a result, these technicians will handle half of the Air Force’s wind meter calibration workload, with the second tunnel being installed at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“Our technicians have over 200 years of combined experience in the career field,” said Todd Morey, Regional PMEL Director. “We’re a proven entity, and our workforce is consistent and capable.”

The success of the wind tunnel installation has been a result of a collaboration across multiple units across the 102nd Intelligence Wing, providing storage, equipment and manpower during the move and set up. The 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron helped to knock down walls, adjust HVAC systems and rewire transformers to accommodate the tunnel’s requirements. The 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted with transportation and logistical coordination of heavy components. PMEL worked hand-in-hand with AFMETCAL and Westenberg engineers to coordinate acquisition, customization and installation of the tunnel, including developing calibration standards and conducting initial training.

“The 102nd Intelligence Wing, AFMETCAL and the Westenberg engineers have been extremely helpful,” said Morey. “This new capability will make Otis ANGB unique. The training PMEL technicians are going to get is invaluable. It’s a very niche, unique capability.”