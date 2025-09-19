433rd, 960th Induct New NCOs, SNCOs During Joint Ceremony

The 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing welcomed their newest non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers during an induction ceremony on Sept. 6 at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy auditorium, here.



The ceremony formally recognized Airmen who earned the rank of staff sergeant, technical sergeant, and master sergeant, marking their transition into higher levels of enlisted leadership.



NCO and SNCO induction ceremonies serve as a rite of passage, charging Airmen with the responsibility to lead, mentor, and uphold the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.



Attendees were reminded during the ceremony, NCOs and SNCOs are no longer simply doers of the mission but are now shapers of it. Non-commissioned are the backbone, the pulse, and the conscience of the United States Air Force.



As part of the program, the ceremony honored the legacy of Air Force heroism through the story of pararescueman Sgt. Thomas Newman, who received the Air Force Cross for his actions in Laos in 1968. Newman shielded a downed pilot with his own body during a rescue under heavy enemy fire, exemplifying the selfless courage expected of Air Force NCOs.



Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk, 433rd AW command chief, presided over the ceremony and presented the induction charges to the new leaders.



Jeffrey highlighted both the pride of promotion and the responsibilities that come with greater authority.



“Becoming an NCO or senior NCO isn’t just about new stripes,” Jeffrey said. “It’s about stepping into a higher calling of leadership. Our Airmen need real people to lead them—leaders who are proactive, authentic, and willing to put people first. Technology will always change, but it’s Airmen who win our battles.”



Inductees recited the NCO and SNCO charges, pledging to increase their knowledge, mentor their Airmen, and uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism.



Senior Master Sgt. Sally Stokes, 433rd AW Top 3 president, delivered the SNCO charge, reminding the inductees that they have joined “an elite group dedicated to taking care of those who follow in their footsteps.”



The ceremony also underscored the importance of authenticity and trust in leadership. “The Air Force doesn’t need perfect leaders—it needs authentic ones,” inductees were told. “Leaders who admit when they’re wrong, who listen more than they speak, and who earn respect not by rank, but by character.”



As the 433rd and 960th induct their newest leaders, the two wings continue to strengthen their enlisted corps—ensuring Airmen are prepared to meet today’s challenges and transform for the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.19.2025