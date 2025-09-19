Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Readout From France Air and Space Force Vice Chief-United States Air Force Reserve Chief Meeting

    PARIS, FRANCE

    09.19.2025

    Story by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. Dominique Tardif, Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force, and Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command, convened in Paris, France, on Friday, September 12, 2025. During the meeting, the leaders signed Terms of Reference between the French Air and Space Force and the United States Air Force Reserve, formalizing their commitment to bilateral cooperation and reflecting shared values, priorities, and operational goals.

    Lt. Gen. Tardif and Lt. Gen. Healy affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership between the French Air and Space Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. They highlighted key areas of collaboration, including joint exercises and training, personnel exchanges, and the sharing of operational knowledge. Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing interoperability and combined readiness to achieve mutual strategic objectives and address global challenges.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Location: PARIS, FR
