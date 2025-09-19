TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION AIRSPACE ANNOUNCED OVER GLENDALE, ARIZONA THIS SUNDAY AND MONDAY

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT



TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Supporting VIP activity in the region, NORAD will be enforcing multiple Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established this week over the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Sunday, September 21 and Monday, September 22, 2025.



General aviation pilots are reminded that checking NOTAMs before each flight is required by the FAA and TFR procedures must be followed.



If required, NORAD fighter aircraft will respond to aircraft not following proper procedures within the TFR, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



