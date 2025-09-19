Air Force experiments with AI, boosts battle management speed and accuracy

Photo By Debora Henley | A U.S. Air Force air battle manager participates in the Department of the Air...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | A U.S. Air Force air battle manager participates in the Department of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team second Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming, or DASH, experiment, held at the 805th Combat Training Squadron’s unclassified location in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., July 29, 2025. This two-week event brought together operational warfighters and industry and Shadow Operations Center-Nellis software developers to prototype microservices aimed at accelerating and improving decision-making in high-tempo battle management scenarios framed by the Transformational Model. (The image has been cropped to focus on the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force wrapped up the second Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming, known as DASH 2, a fast-paced experiment exploring how artificial intelligence can help operators make faster, smarter decisions in complex battlespaces.



DASH 2 took place at the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis’ unclassified location in downtown Las Vegas and was led by the Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team. The effort was conducted in partnership with the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing, the Integrated Capabilities Command, and the 805th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the ShOC-N.



AI Speeds Decision Advantage



Initial results showed that machines produced recommendations in less than ten seconds and generated 30 times more options than human-only teams. Two vendors each produced more than 6,000 solutions for roughly 20 problems in just one hour. The software’s accuracy was on par with human performance, despite only two weeks of development. In one case, a single algorithm adjustment would have raised recommendation validity from 70 percent to more than 90 percent.



“This level of output gives commanders options to execute multiple kill chains simultaneously and we’re excited about our next experiment to generate the courses of action with the machines to help illuminate risk, opportunity gain/loss, material gain/loss, among others,” said Col. John Ohlund, ABMS CFT director.



Inside DASH 2



The DASH series is part of the Air Force’s campaign to modernize command and control and gain decision advantage through human-machine teaming. Each sprint refines a specific decision function and informs future Department of the Air Force C2 development. The series also supports the Pentagon’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.



“Human-machine teaming is critical to accelerating the speed and quality of decisions across the joint force, and DASH 2 provides the insights we need to make that a reality,” said Col. Jonathan Zall, ABMS Capability Integration chief.



Human-Machine Teaming in Action



Seven teams participated in DASH 2, including six industry teams and one ShOC-N innovation team. Their challenge was to design AI-enabled microservices capable of assisting operators with the “match effectors” function, which determines the best available weapon system to destroy an identified target.



Developers observed battle management crews operating without machine assistance, then iteratively designed and tested tools to augment human decision-making. Final demonstrations compared human-only performance against human-machine performance, measuring speed, quantity, and quality.



“Being part of DASH 2 showed us how human-machine teaming can enhance performance without losing operator judgment,” said Capt. Steven Mohan III, 726th Air Control Squadron chief of standards and evaluations.



Industry and Air Force Collaboration



Evaluation focused on whether these tools helped operators make more effective decisions, not just process more data.



DASH 2 also reaffirmed the value of co-development with both industry and Air Force developers. Companies retained intellectual property rights while the Air Force gained insight into integration and functional requirements for future C2 software.



“At the ShOC-N, our mission is to put new capabilities into operators’ hands and test them under conditions that resemble real-world battle management,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Finney, 805th CTS/ShOC-N commander. “DASH 2 demonstrated how the battle lab enables rigorous testing while maintaining operational fidelity, bridging the gap between concept and capability.”



Early Results and Lessons Learned



The 711th HPW collected data on operator performance, workload, and teaming dynamics. Findings confirmed that AI can accelerate decision-making while keeping humans at the center of the process.



“Collaboration with AFRL, the ABMS program office, and industry allowed us to rapidly experiment, refine requirements, and accelerate the path from concept to capability delivery,” said Ohlund.



Shaping the Future of C2



The DASH series is a key step in modernizing Air Force command and control. By combining human judgment with AI, the service is preparing operators to make faster, more informed decisions in future contested environments.



“DASH 2 proved human-machine teaming is no longer theoretical,” said Zall. “By fusing operator judgment with AI speed, the Air Force is shaping the future of decision advantage in joint and coalition operations.”