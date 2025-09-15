Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. What an honor it is to join you tonight.



Tonight, we are here to celebrate people: veterans, families, and friends who have given the ROK-U.S. Alliance its heart and soul.



I especially want to recognize our veterans. Your service and your dedication…whether on the battlefield, now in public life, or in your communities… remind us that this Alliance is not just built in command posts or government offices.



It is built in lives of service, in acts of sacrifice, and in the quiet strength of families who supported every step.



This year, as we marked the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing, I had the privilege to meet veterans who stormed Red Beach. Their courage is the foundation of what we now call the ROK–U.S. Alliance. But just as inspiring is what I see in this room… veterans, leaders, families, and friends, still carrying forward that legacy.



The Republic of Korea is free and thriving because of your sacrifice. We are forever grateful.



Together, with our United Nations Command Member States and our allies and partners, we remain united in purpose: to safeguard peace, to promote prosperity, and to ensure that freedom, not coercion, defines the future.



So tonight, let us celebrate… not only the alliance of governments and commands, but the alliance of people, of veterans, of families, and of communities. That is what makes this bond unshakable.



Congratulations again to all who are honored this evening. May we continue to live up to the legacy entrusted to us.



Thank you, and Katchi Kapshida, We Go Together!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2025 Date Posted: 09.19.2025 04:47 Story ID: 548700 Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GEN Brunson’s Remarks for MPVA Revisit Korea Farewell Banquet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.