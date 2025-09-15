CFAY Holds Change of Command

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan — Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) held a Change of Command Ceremony Friday, September 19, 2025 in the C-2 Auditorium on Command Hill at the installation’s main base.



Capt. Jonathan A. “Jon” Hopkins relieved Capt. Les Sobol at the time-honored tradition.



CFAY Sailors, family, friends, and distinguished visitors from the Japan Self-Defense Force and local officials attended the formal ceremony to recognize Capt. Sobol for his time as installation commander.



Sobol dedicated his speech to his loved ones and friends, but spent most of his time recognizing the 1,500 Sailors and employees who served under his command.



“Every ship that pulls in for supplies, every family that moves into a safe home, every forward-deployed unit ready to answer the call, it all happens because of you. You are the foundation upon which the readiness of the Seventh Fleet is built,” Sobol said.



Over the past three years, Sobol delivered exceptional service to 84 partner organizations and a community of 29,000 and kept 14 forward-deployed warships—including the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship and the Navy’s only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier—ready to fight by expertly guiding port services and shore logistics through more than 23,000 safe, precise harbor movements.



Sobol drove critical infrastructure upgrades, strengthened confidence in military housing and quality-of-life programs, and laid the groundwork for future Fleet readiness.



In 2022, improvements to Pier 5 included the upgrading shore power to 4160 volts meeting modern requirements, the ability accommodate a 140-mobile truck crane, a 20-ton forklift, and emergency vehicles, and developing a 205m x 35m fixed, single-deck pier creating additional space for a safer and more effective workplace during maintenance.



Sobol also initiated multiple projects set to improve quality-of-life for Sailors and their families from upgrading Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems at the Purdy Fitness Center to multi-million dollar upgrades to several Unaccompanied Housing buildings.



Sobol also deepened coordination with Japanese hosts, bringing CFAY, tenant commands, local municipalities, civic groups, and government agencies closer together. His work was recognized by City of Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji with a framed Letter of Appreciation from the city.



Following Sobol's speech, Hopkins formally took the helm as CFAY’s 40th commanding officer.



“Yokosuka is so much more than a duty station to me, it’s where my family has laughed, cried, and built a life. It’s a blessing to now serve the community that has given so much to us,” said Hopkins who has served multiple tours in Yokosuka including USS Cushing (DD 985), USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), USS Milius (DDG 69) where he held command, on the staff of Commander, 7th Fleet, and most recently as the commanding officer of Afloat Training Group Western Pacific.



CFAY provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, 84 tenant commands, and more than 27,000 military and civilian personnel and their families.

