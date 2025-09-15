USS McCampbell Holds Change of Command Ceremony at CFAY

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor DiMartino | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2025) Members of the official party and Sailors assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor DiMartino | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2025) Members of the official party and Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) salute the colors during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. McCampbell is assigned to the George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG), forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Capt. Micah Sybor relieved Cmdr. Jordan Stutzman as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. The change of command coincided with the ship’s shift from Destroyer Squadron 15 to Commander, Task Force 70.



During his speech, Stutzman, a native of Beaverton, Oregon, expressed gratitude to his Sailors for their support since his time as a commanding officer.



“It has been an honor to be part of the supreme team of warfighters aboard USS McCampbell,” said Stutzman. “Aboard McCampbell, we strove for excellence and achieved success in the world’s most dynamic theater. I’m proud of what we accomplished together. I thank each and every one of you for your hard work and continued support aboard this magnificent ship.”



For his next assignment, Stutzman will report to Surface Warfare Schools Command in San Diego.



Sybor, a native of Baltimore, commissioned from the United States Naval Academy, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2002. He also attended Naval Post Graduate School and the Naval War College, respectively earning his master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and national security and strategic studies.



“I am grateful to serve as the commanding officer of USS McCampbell and its distinguished crew,” said Sybor. “My goal is to build upon the strong foundations established by Cmdr. Stutzman and ensure we are the mightiest forward-deployed warship in the Indo-Pacific region. To that end, we will sustain operational readiness, enhance our warfighting capabilities, and continue our commitment to our allies and partners.”



Sybor’s sea assignments include tours on USS Stout (DDG 55), completing a U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations deployment with DDG Crew Sierra and executing the Atlantic Sea Swap aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and USS Laboon (DDG 58). He then served as chief engineer aboard USS Milius (DDG 69), where he was selected for early command and commanded MCM Crew Fearless. Sybor also served as executive officer and commanding officer of USS Spruance (DDG 111), completing a 10-month dry-dock availability, basic, intermediate, and advanced training phases, and deployed as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Carrier Strike Group. For his full bio: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/Ships/USS-McCampbell-DDG-85/Leaders/





McCampbell is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters. It also has ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities. The ship is 155 meters in length; displacing approximately 9,250 tons, with a crew size of over 300 Sailors.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.