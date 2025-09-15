Never forget: Kadena firefighters lead 9/11 remembrance

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Airmen, firefighters, and senior leaders gathered Sept. 11, 2025, to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a memorial ceremony hosted by the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters.



The ceremony, held with full honors, paid tribute to the 2,997 victims of the tragic terrorist attacks, including the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, and eight paramedics who gave their lives in the line of duty.



“While we mourn the loss of first responders on this day, we also celebrate their selfless sacrifice in saving nearly 18,000 human lives,” said Col. Paul Frantz, 18th Civil Engineer Group commander. “We celebrate what these first responders represent, they symbolize selfless sacrifice and commitment to ensuring the safety and well being of others, they symbolize rising up and protecting our society, and they symbolize always being ready any time and anywhere.”



A highlight of the ceremony was the ringing of the bell, a fire service tradition dating back more than a century. Once used to mark the start of a firefighter’s shift, the bell now serves as a final honor. It was rung five times to signify the end of watch for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“It’s about unity,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick Walsh, 18th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of fire logistics. “This ceremony is a demonstration of that unity continuing, and a reminder to never forget the sacrifice made by those who couldn't come back home.”



Following the ceremony, Airmen, firefighters, and family members participated in Kadena’s annual stair climb tribute, ascending and descending 110 flights of stairs—the height of the World Trade Center towers. Each participant carried a tag bearing the name of a fallen first responder, symbolizing the act of bringing them home.



“I wasn’t alive when it happened,” said Airman 1st Class Michael Yearwood, 18th CES driver operator. “But every time I hear the stories, it reminds me why I wear the uniform, to protect, to serve, and to never forget.”



The memorial and stair climb are held annually at Kadena and across U.S. military installations worldwide, ensuring the memory of 9/11 lives on—not only in tradition, but in the service and values of those who continue to wear the uniform.

