Start the conversation; be the difference

By Theresita Moses

Suicide Prevention Coordinator



September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness sums it up best as a time to raise awareness, spread hope, and spark meaningful action and conversation around suicide and suicide prevention. NAMI’s theme for the month is Start a Conversation. Be the Difference.



The importance of starting a conversation aligns with the guidance in Ask, Care, Escort training that states the importance of building a baseline with the people around you. All of us need to take time to get to know the people around us, ask how they are doing, and be active listeners.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 46,000 lives were lost to suicide in 2020 alone. Comments or thoughts about suicide, also known as suicidal ideation, can begin small — for example, “I wish I weren’t here” or “Nothing matters.” But over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous.



Know the warning signs:

• Increased alcohol and drug use.

• Aggressive behavior.

• Withdrawal from friends, family, and community.

• Dramatic mood swings.

• Impulsive or reckless behavior.



Research has found that 46% of people who die by suicide had a known mental health condition. Several other factors may put a person at risk of suicide.



Risk factors:

• A family history of suicide.

• Substance use: Drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts.

• Intoxication: Analysis from the CDC indicates that around 1 in 5 people who die by

suicide had alcohol in their system at the time of death.

• Access to firearms.

• A severe or chronic medical illness.

• Gender: Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are 4x more likely to

die by suicide.

• A history of trauma or abuse.

• Prolonged stress.

• A recent tragedy or loss.



There are a few ways to approach a suicide-related crisis:

• Talk openly and honestly. Don’t be afraid to ask questions like: “Do you have a plan for

how you would kill yourself?”

• Remove means such as guns, knives, or stockpiled pills.

• Calmly ask simple and direct questions, like “Can I help you call your psychiatrist?”

• If there are multiple people around, have one person speak at a time.

• Express support and concern.

• Don’t argue, threaten, or raise your voice.

• Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong.

• If you’re nervous, try not to fidget or pace.

• Be patient.



Resources:

• If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988

immediately.

• If you are uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can chat with the Suicide & Crisis

Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

• You can also text NAMI to 741 741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on

the Crisis Text Line.

• Go to the closest emergency room.



Always remember you are not alone.



(Editor's note: Information for the article was taken from the National Alliance on Mental Health.)

