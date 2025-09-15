FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sep. 18, 2025 Release No. 2025-09-18



U.S. and U.K. demonstrate partnership in first-ever on-orbit operation



PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Command and U.K. Space Command conducted their first-ever coordinated satellite maneuver, September 4-12, 2025, demonstrating our alliance’s readiness to conduct dynamic, responsible, and integrated space operations at a time and place of our choosing.



The Rendezvous Proximity Operation (RPO), delivered under Multinational Force – Operation OLYMPIC DEFENDER (MNF-OOD), repositioned a U.S. satellite to examine a U.K. satellite and assure our ally of its nominal operation in orbit.



“This operation was a first of its kind for U.K. Space Command and represents a significant increase in operational capability,” said Major General Paul Tedman, commander of U.K. Space Command. “Expertly executed with U.S. Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies in Multinational Force – Operation OLYMPIC DEFENDER. We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”



The long-standing interoperability between the United Kingdom and the United States extends into space through continuous security cooperation, information sharing, and exercises. The U.K. was also among the first nations to join MNF-OOD, a USSPACECOM-led coalition alongside the U.S.’ closest allies in space with the purpose of unifying combined space operations should they ever be needed in conflict. The recent U.S.-U.K. coordinated on-orbit maneuver marks the continued progress in maturing the MNF-OOD cooperation framework.



“This coordinated maneuver between two allies validated the interoperability that’s foundational to our collective defense,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of U.S. Space Forces-Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component Command. “The confirmation of the MNF’s combined military might on-orbit delivers a credible deterrent in the increasingly contested space domain.”



Space is a team sport, and no nation can do alone all that is required to meet our objectives there. Our cooperation delivers a more comprehensive understanding of the congested and complex space environment and provides opportunities to maintain readiness for major engagements, as well as safe and responsible space operations.



“The success of this multidomain operation represents the warfighting advantage realized by employing our capabilities and expertise as one unified team,” said Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of USSPACECOM and Multinational Force – Operation OLYMPIC DEFENDER. “Though our opponents may attempt to replicate the value of such cooperation, our partnerships are uniquely defined by not only the mutual goal of deterring aggression, but a shared pledge to fight and win shoulder-to-shoulder, if necessary.”



