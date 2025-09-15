Post, community exchange information

Fort Jackson leaders and community came together Sept. 16 to exchange information in a quarterly event aimed at increasing the dialogue within the community.



“Your time is precious to you, so we want to make sure that we’re bringing some value” to you, said Col. David Gaugush, garrison commander, during the event held at the 1917 Club. “This should be something that you find of value so that you walk away with some information for you, your Family members, Department of the Army Civilians, and be able to disseminate it …”



Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, thanked those who attended.



“This is (the Army Training Center) partnering with the garrison and all the various agencies, so that we can ask hard questions to them, gather information and make sure we disseminate it,” Hood said to the group of attendees that included unit leadership and members of the community.



The attendees were able to not only get short briefs by representatives of on-post activities and directorates, but they were also able to meet them face-to-face at tables spread around the room. The representatives spoke briefly about their activities and provided brief updates. A slide presentation is available for viewing at: https://home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/for-families.



Hood said one of the strengths of the exchange was the “breakout opportunities.”



“Go around to each of the table and spend a few minutes there, because relationships matter,” he said.



“We’re very lucky to have the dedicated professionals across the garrison providing some of the services,” Gaugush said. “From a customer service perspective, this forum is your forum.”



The post’s senior enlisted leader summed up the exchange saying the event is part of an effort to improve the installation.



“I think at the end of the day, what we want as a team is to make this experience at Fort Jackson the best you have had in your Army career,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf.



The next Community Information Exchange is set for Dec. 2.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:38 Story ID: 548666 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post, community exchange information, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.