Fort Buchanan Remembers the 9/11 attacks with a road march and donating food to the island's disadvantaged

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Service members, civilian teammates, and community members marched, September 13, at Fort Buchanan to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks and to help combat hunger on the island, carrying non-perishable food items in their backpacks on a 3.7-mile road march.



The ceremonial portion included a moment of silence and the ringing of the final alarm bell in memory of the fallen.



"In a world that tries to divide us, today we remember the extraordinary heroes of that painful morning of September 11, 2001. Inspired by the sacrifice 24 years ago of those who ran to help others, today at Fort Buchanan, we hold this symbolic march, carrying food to help those most in need on the island," said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer.



Retired Col. Héctor Martínez, who led the soldiers of the Army Reserve 311th Mortuary Affairs Unit in mobilizing to the Pentagon 72 hours after the attacks, testified about what he saw while responding to the emergency.



"During that mission, I witnessed the great determination of our soldiers. I saw how the military and first responders came together with a great sense of responsibility and purpose. That day, we were one. We worked together. Today, we march to remember the fallen and to celebrate the unity that defines us as citizens," said Martínez.



During the road march, participants also carried objects, emergency equipment, fire hoses, and fire extinguishers, representing the tools that emergency personnel used in response to the 2001 attacks.



"This road march isn't just about physical exercise. It's a tribute to resilience, teamwork, and the determination to move forward despite difficulties. The food we donate today reflects the spirit of giving that defines us in the armed forces," added Martínez.



Among the soldiers who participated was Specialist Franchesca Muriel of the Army Reserve's 268th Transportation Unit.



"It's a privilege to participate in this event and honor the memory of those who fell on 9/11. This is important for Puerto Rico because that attack deeply affected our people, and many emergency personnel and military personnel died in the line of duty as a result of what happened that day," said Muriel.



For Wilfredo Vicenty Cardenales, a Coamo native and a heavy vehicle mechanic in the Marines, the road march gave him the opportunity to work together with the community.



"I liked it because it allowed us to work as a team on the mission to honor the victims of that attack. It's an honor and a commitment to do this since we're also helping those most in need in Puerto Rico," said Vincenty Cardenales.



Likewise, Claudia Miranda, a member of the Navy Reserve, indicated that the event represents unity among all.



"This isn't about nationality or race. Everyone was affected by those attacks, and we should all honor the memory of the victims and the sacrifice of those who went to help," said Mirada, a Carolina native.

At the end of the road march, participants filled containers with non-perishable food items they had carried. Then they enjoyed a breakfast courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity that offers various programs, services, and events for wounded service members. It was founded in 2011 by actor Gary Sinise.



After accounting for all the donated food, the installation Chaplain Joseph Okpe delivered 4,000 pounds of food to "Comedor de la Kennedy" in San Juan, "Caritas de Puerto Rico" in Santurce, and "Casa del Peregrino," nonprofit entities focused on offering food to children and older adults around the island.



With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.

