Fire Fest 2025 — bringing education and family fun to Fort Leonard Wood

Photo By Cpl. Jesse Gonzales | U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Garrison Commander Col. Steven Bartley (left center) and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jesse Gonzales | U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Garrison Commander Col. Steven Bartley (left center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd (right center) join Fire Chief Brad Bowling (far left) and Sparky the Fire Dog in signing a proclamation Sept. 11 acknowledging the installation’s dedication to fire prevention education during Fire Prevention Week. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week is celebrated throughout North America every October and is the oldest U.S. public health observance on record. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — In observance of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 5-11, the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department invites the community to Fire Fest 2025 scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the parking lot of the Main Exchange.



Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Curtis said the event offers attendees of all ages the opportunity to meet Fort Leonard Wood firefighters, see fire trucks, tour the Fire Safety Trailer, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and learn about fire prevention and response.



“Visitors can expect interactive displays, opportunities to ask questions about fire and family-friendly games,” Curtis said. “We do this each year to raise public awareness about fire prevention and safety, and to answer citizen questions about firefighting and other department services.”



The event will also offer face painting and a bouncy house for the children to enjoy, in addition to a car show for added appeal for the adults.



“Involving family and friends at Fire Fest is important because it makes fire safety education more effective, strengthens community relationships and helps children become more comfortable with firefighters,” Curtis explained.



Local outreach



In addition to Fire Fest, the department has a complete Fire Prevention Program planned for each of the four elementary schools located on the installation with information and activities tailored to early childhood through fifth grade.



Students in early childhood classes to second grade will be treated to a puppet show, learn to stop, drop and roll with Sparky, and see what a firefighter looks and sounds like in full gear.



“It takes precious time to find a fire extinguisher or enough water to put the fire out. With stop, drop and roll no time is wasted,” Fire Inspector Nicholas Pallante said.



According to Pallante, sometimes students have mixed emotions about the gear.



“Some are super excited to see it while others can be a tad bit standoffish. Once we get the firefighter geared up and we explain it to them along with allowing them to touch the gear while it is on the firefighter, their perspective changes,” Pallante said. “The objective is to remove that fear of seeing and hearing the firefighter in their gear and help them to understand it is okay to go with them during a fire event to safety.”



Third-grade classes will watch a demonstration on bedroom fire safety and learn about smoke detectors.



Fourth- and fifth-grade classes will learn the importance of smoke detectors and kitchen and bedroom fire safety. They will also watch the firefighter in bunker gear demonstration.



Fire Prevention Week



The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” focuses on educating people about the safe use of lithium-ion batteries, to include purchasing, charging and recycling properly.



According to a press release from the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years, most of the electronics used in homes to include smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, headphones and toys are powered by lithium-ion batteries.



“If not used correctly or if damaged, lithium-ion batteries can overheat, start a fire, or even explode,” the release states. “To reduce these risks, look around your home — it’s important to know which devices are powered by them.”



Buy, Charge and Recycle Safely approach



The NFPA offered the following tips to prevent fires while using products with these batteries:



- When purchasing products that use a lithium-ion battery, look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab to ensure it meets safety standards.

- Follow manufacturer instructions and only use the cords that come with the product to charge it.

- Only buy replacement chargers from the manufacturer or approved by the manufacturer.

- Charge devices on hard surfaces instead of flammable items such as furniture.

- Unplug the device when it’s fully charged.

- Recycle devices or batteries at a safe battery recycling location instead of throwing them in the trash where they could catch fire.



More information on Fire Prevention Week’s history can be found on the NFPA website at https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week.