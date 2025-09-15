Fort Bragg military policeman caught in sting operation pleads guilty to attempted child sex crimes

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Soldier pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted sexual abuse of a child by indecent communication, and attempted sexual abuse of a child by indecent exposure during his court-martial Sept. 15 at the Fort Bragg Courtroom.



Sgt. Alejandro Colon, 23, a military policeman with the Fort Bragg Provost Marshall’s Office, was sentenced by the military judge to 24 months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge.



On Nov. 13, 2024, Colon used the online application Hush to communicate with a girl he believed to be 13-years-old. In reality, he was speaking with an undercover law enforcement officer.



When talking with the “girl” on the Hush app also using phone text messages, Colon used sexually explicit language, sent a nude picture of his private parts and discussed the sexual acts he planned to perform with her.



They agreed to meet and on Nov. 14, 2024, and he traveled to Wake Forest, N.C., with the intent of sexually assaulting the girl. Upon arriving at what he thought was her home, Colon was arrested by officers from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the Wake Forest County Police Department.



“We would like to thank the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Carolinas Field Office, NCBI, the Wake Forest Police Department, and the paralegals from XVIIIth Airborne Corps and the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel,” said Capt. Matthew Ferguson, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army OSTC. “Their tireless work and dedication to justice resulted in an outcome that ensures the accused is held accountable for his conduct.”



“We are committed to protecting our communities and relentlessly pursuing those who exploit and endanger children,” said Special Agent in Charge Alfred Diaz of Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office. “This case exemplifies the dedication of our agents and our strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement.”



Colon will serve his confinement at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office, Wake Forest Police Department, and the NCBI. It was prosecuted by Ferguson, Capt. Gabrielle Lucero, Second Circuit, Army OSTC, and Capt. Jessica Stark, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, XVIIIth Airborne Corps.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025