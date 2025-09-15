NTAG Northern Plains Makes Goal for the First Time in over 5 Years

FORT SNELLING, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025 - Throughout the rolling plains located in the middle-northern part of the United States, you would be hard pressed to find a very large concentration of U.S. Navy assets around. Even when you do manage to locate one, more times than not they will be Navy recruiting stations, and Navy reserve centers scattered around the various states that make up this area. But true to form, just like the residents of these states the Sailors that are assigned to these commands are equally as tough and resilient when faced with adversity.

Over the past five years Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains was unable to meet their recruiting quotas within the 393,000 square miles that it covers. There are several factors that came into play that attributed to the difficulties; manning restraints, public knowledge of the Navy and its opportunities over such a vast area with limited Navy interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic, and some administrative restraints that lead to overly-long processing times.

But on the early morning of Sept. 17, NTAG Northern Plains’ ceremonial bell was rang by Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, commanding officer of NTAG Northern Plains, who assumed command in June of this year, where he was able to announce the news to everyone in the command.

“Today we proved that we have what it takes to punch above our weight class. It is through your unwavering commitment and determination that we were able to do this,” said Rittenhouse during an all-hands call. “I am extremely proud of each and every one of you, and will continue to support you in everything that you need to execute the mission.”

Rittenhouse continued to recognize not only the field recruiters, but also the Military Entrance Processing Stations, the Navy Special Operations Team, our Navy Reserve Components, and all of the Sailors and civilians that make up the administrative and support staffs.

“This is a time for all of us to celebrate our achievements, assess what worked and what didn’t, and prepare and further build upon our success,” said Rittenhouse. “With our team, our Ohana, we will continue to rely on and support one-another, shatter any obstacles, foster a culture of excellence, and mark my words, we will be the NTAG of the year next year, setting the standard for all others to follow.”

In the realm of Navy Recruiting there are several factors that come into play that need to be considered when determining whether or not an NTAG makes goal.

“Its not as easy as putting people on ships,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Ryan Schlotfeld, Chief Recruiter assigned to NTAG Northern Plains. “We are tasked with meeting the needs of the Navy, which often times means that we need to fill certain mission-critical positions throughout the fleet to ensure the U.S. Navy’s war fighting dominance.”

Some of the base-line metrics that are measured when determining if the command ‘made goal’ is the active component, reserve component, Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR), high-quality applicants (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) score of 50 and above), Navy Special Operations, nuclear engineering rates [jobs], non-nuclear submarine rates, and active component total-test category upper (score of 50 or above on the ASVAB) for priority rates.

“Finding the right people to fit the key roles that the Navy needs is not an easy task,” said Schlotfeld. “There is a lot of planning, coordination, and communication that goes on at the administrative and support levels to ensure that not only are filling these key roles, but also informing our key publics and stakeholders that these types of opportunities exist.”

Throughout the year NTAG Northern Plains Sailors are active in a variety of outreach events, and community engagements across the command’s area of responsibility in order to directly engage with people and share with them what the Navy has to offer.

“Our recruiters are on the front-lines, working long hours everyday meeting with educators, coaches, mentors, civic leaders, and other centers of influence to ensure that people are well-informed of the opportunities and benefits that a career in the Navy can provide,” said Schlotfeld. “Its through their tireless effort that we were able to go green across the board and meet mission requirements.”

Closing out the all-hands call Rittenhouse granted time off to his Sailors to recognize their hard work stating, “not one of us can do this alone, so take some well-deserved time to enjoy this moment, and be ready to put in the work for the next fiscal year.”

NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.

For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).

