Maternity Fair Expects Huge Crowd this Weekend

Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack Army Medical Center's September 21st, Maternity Fair brought together experts...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack Army Medical Center's September 21st, Maternity Fair brought together experts and resources to support military families and new parents. This event highlighted the comprehensive services available to ensure a healthy and happy journey for parents and babies. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC –Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) is expecting a high turnout for the Fort Bragg Maternity Fair. The bi-annual event provides resources and information to current and future parents and family members, as well as a chance to provide a support system for new parents. The event will be held Saturday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility. All beneficiaries are welcome.



Maj. Jennifer Hunt, Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge for Womack's Labor and Delivery unit, says she always looks forward to the event. "This is for all military families expecting or have had a child up to one year of life," she points out. "This event is an opportunity for our unique population to learn more about the resources that we as a medical treatment facility have to offer. It is an opportunity to build relationships with your care team before you even walk into your appointment or delivery room. We want to meet you and hear about you what questions you might have regarding your care of you and your infant up to one year of life."



Classes offered by the Fort Bragg Army Community Services (ACS) include;



10:30 a.m. Birth Plans

11:30 a.m. Getting Ready for Baby

12:30 a.m. Safe Sleep

1:30 p.m. Period of Purple Crying

2:30 p.m. Infant Massage



The Womack Pharmacy will be offering a medication Safety class at 11 a.m. Also offered are the Prenatal Yoga classes designed to improve sleep, increase strength and endurance for muscles needed for childbirth and helps decrease lower backpain. Yoga classes will commence from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. as well as from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



A new addition to the Maternity Fair this time will be a blood drive sponsored by the Fort Bragg Donor Center. Though mothers cannot donate blood, the center is providing opportunities for spouses or other family members to donate-while-you-wait. This event will be held for the duration of the Maternity Fair and will be located at the Orthopedic clinic reception area at the facility.



Tours of the Labor and Delivery Unit will also be available for new parents so they become familiar with the area and how to get there once their new baby arrives. These will be offered every 30-minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. Car seat safety checks will be made by Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services on the All-American side entrance for the duration of the event. At the Spring Maternity Fair, more than 400 attendees took advantage of the opportunity and WAMC is hoping to beat that number this time.



There is no need to pre-register as visitors will be registered at the door. For those interested, the event is this Saturday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Womack Army Medical Center. Please call 910-907-7247 for more information.