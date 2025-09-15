Wing members earns Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General Award

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Craig Edsall the 403rd Wing Inspector General’s Inspections’s program manager...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Craig Edsall the 403rd Wing Inspector General’s Inspections’s program manager received the Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award by the Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General for excellence at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., March 2025. The award is presented to enlisted, officer, and civilian inspectors assigned to the U.S. Air Force Inspector General offices who showcase excellence in their performance and go above and beyond their daily missions to prepare airmen for real world challenges. IGI tests airmen on their skills and abilities to impact wing mission effectiveness, readiness and ability to overcome any challenges from real world experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth). see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- A Wing of Choice member has been recognized for excellence, earning top honors from the Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General.



Craig Edsall, exercise program manager for the 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections program, was awarded the Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award in Civilian Category II for 2024.



The award recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, and civilian inspectors assigned to an IG team who showcase excellent performances beyond their daily missions.



Edsall, who plays a crucial role in overseeing the wing’s inspection and various exercise programs such as combat readiness and active shooter exercises, credited his success to the support of leadership and the dedication of his team.



“Our team is in charge of preparing young Airmen for the new strategic environment,” he said. “I could not make as big of an impact without my team’s tireless assistance and the support that leadership has for us. We work together to empower our fellow Airmen and get them ready for real world events.”



The IGI team ensures units maintain compliance and readiness by overseeing the Commander’s Inspection Program, or CCIP, which evaluates four major graded areas: Managing Resources, Leading People, Improving the Unit, and Executing the Mission.



Through inspections and exercises, IGI provides commanders with a clear, assessment of their unit’s strengths and areas for improvement. Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing deputy commander, spoke on Edsall’s contributions to the wing’s mission readiness.



“Craig and the IGI team played a pivotal role over the past year and greatly enhanced the wing’s overall mission readiness,” said Fish. “Ready, empowered Airmen are the foundation of our success, and we prepare our Airmen to mobilize, deploy and fight through training events such as exercises and inspections.”



As part of his efforts, Edsall reviewed more than 15 reports detailing inspections, exercises, and real-world activities, giving 19 unit commands a more accurate picture of their preparedness. He also supported the 81st Training Wing by providing scenario planning expertise ahead of its first-ever Air Education and Training Command, Combat Readiness Inspection, significantly improving their response capabilities.



In addition, he led the White Cell during the 403rd Wing’s Readiness Exercise, the first in more than four years, directing a civilian emergency manager and two junior officers. His leadership in the exercise resulted in the identification of 40 non-compliance issues and directly contributed to achieving 100% deployment mission capability.



To further enhance training realism, Edsall also established an IG exercise munitions account, incorporating ground burst simulators and smoke grenades to create more immersive and effective exercises for Airmen.



“My goal as the program manager is to take my Airmen from the crawl stage to the run stage,” he said. “I will get them to the point where leadership and I feel confident that they will go out the door, do their job, survive conflict, and come home.”



Fish expressed gratitude and praised Edsall’s dedication and leadership in strengthening the wing’s inspection program.



“Craig’s expertise ensures our wing is not only compliant but fully prepared to execute the mission when called upon,” Fish said. “We are grateful for his hard work and proud to see him recognized with this well-deserved honor. His efforts continue to shape a legion of multi-capable Airmen who will conquer real-world challenges.”