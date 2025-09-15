403rd Wing hosted Individual Ready Reserve muster

Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Individual Ready Reserve members attended the IRR muster hosted by the 403rd Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Individual Ready Reserve members attended the IRR muster hosted by the 403rd Wing, April 4, which highlights local ongoing recruiting and readiness efforts. The event serves to update records, to include medical records, verify readiness, and inform reservists of their responsibilities and available Reserve job opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

The 403rd Wing hosted its first in-person Individual Ready Reserve Muster since 2016 on April 4.



The muster, mandated by law, is a key component of the Pre-trained Individual Manpower screening program.



"This event was a vital part of ensuring the readiness of this strategic reserve force," said Chief Master Sgt. Latoya Patterson, 403rd Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader. "It's crucial for maintaining the strength of our Pre-trained Individual Manpower program."



The IRR, according to the Air Reserve Personnel Center website, comprises ready reservists who aren't currently earning points or assigned to a participating selected reserve position. These individuals have prior service in the active or reserve component and retain a military service obligation with the Air Force.



According to Patterson, the importance of the IRR muster has been highlighted by ongoing Global Power Competition discussions, attracting the attention of senior Air Force leaders. She said Keesler AFB was chosen as the muster location due to its proximity to a large IRR population, with 509 members residing within a 150-mile radius.



Following the guidance of Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, who has emphasized muster readiness, the event included briefings on member responsibilities, Veteran Affairs benefits, and Air Force career opportunities presented by Total Force recruiters. Medical consultations were also conducted to assess members' ability to deploy.



"The IRR is a valuable resource for the Air Force," said Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Resio, 403rd Wing recruiting flight chief. "Many members have valuable skills and experience that the Air Force can utilize, and this muster allows us to reconnect with them and explore opportunities for continued service. We're here to answer their questions about joining the Air Force Reserve or even exploring different career fields."



Muster duty is critical to both the member and the Air Force. IRR members serve as a crucial mobilization asset and are subject to recall to active duty in the event of a national emergency or contingency, and participation in the muster ensures the Air Force’s ability to contact members should the need arise, according to the ARPC website.



IRR members may provide their updated contact information via email at ARPC.PIM.Management@us.af.mil, contact the Total Force Service Center 1-800-525-0102, or go to myFSS “Create A Request” form. Also, to find more information on upcoming musters, members can go to the ARPC website at Individual Ready Reserve & Muster Info, click on upcoming musters or reach out to a local FSS office.