USAMMC-K coordinates MEDLOG support during Ulchi Freedom Shield

Courtesy Photo | A local national employee at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea processes incoming medical materiel during the Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 training exercise, held Aug. 18-28 in South Korea.

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea -- As deploying forces arrive in theater, it’s the role of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea to quickly connect them with vital medical resources to allow them to hit the ground running and maintain operational readiness.



During the recent Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 exercise in August, USAMMC-K personnel put their capabilities to the test, providing comprehensive MEDLOG support and expertise to joint forces across the Korean Peninsula.



“Our goal was to create a realistic environmental response for the training audience, which included all joint service headquarters within U.S. Forces Korea,” said Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak, deputy commander for USAMMC-K. “Throughout the exercise, the theater trained collectively with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Armed Forces, engaging tens of thousands of personnel from various services. We contributed our part to this comprehensive military exercise.”



Held Aug. 18-28, Ulchi Freedom Shield, or UFS, is an annual exercise that enhances the combined, joint, all-domain and interagency operating environment and builds on the strong alliance between ROK and U.S. forces.



The defense-oriented exercise features several live-fire, constructive and field training events, strengthening interoperability, reinforcing our combined defense posture and increasing combat readiness.



USAMMC-K, a direct reporting unit to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, in support of USFK.



At its Camp Carroll headquarters, USAMMC-K established a central MEDLOG communications hub to facilitate multi-channel discussion, generate detailed reports and provide subject-matter expertise to support unit leaders with accurate and timely information throughout the exercise environment.



“We play a small but essential role in the overall operation of every mission,” Pak said, noting that USAMMC-K is a primary hub of support for any medical mission in the Korean theater of operations.



“The TLAMM identity and mission emphasize our collective reliance on the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) suite of contracts and material sources, coordinating and prioritizing all joint requirements.”



Participating in large-scale exercises, like UFS 25, helps USAMMC-K refine its communications strategies and rehearse interactions, ultimately enabling leaders at every level to visualize their environment and the details necessary to make information decisions, Pak explained.



“We continue to this feedback loop and utilize it ourselves to enhance our planning, improve processes and assign the right administrative and functional responsibilities,” he said. “By training on the complexities of large scenarios, we set priorities for decision-making in advance, which allows us to respond effectively when challenges arise.”