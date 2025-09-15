Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Fletcher promoted to lieutenant colonel

    Major Fletcher promoted to lieutenant colonel

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Story by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Deputy Commander Major Matthew Fletcher was promoted to lieutenant colonel Aug. 8. He chose to hold his pinning ceremony on the upper I-wall of Locks & Dam 15 on the Mississippi River. He was pinned by his parents, Diana and Mark Fletcher, along with his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Addison.

    District Commander Col. Aaron Williams said, “This promotion marks a significant milestone, entry into the ranks of senior field-grade leadership, and Lt. Col. Fletcher is more than ready. His proven record of mission success, strong character, and daily embodiment of Army values stand as a testament to the leader he is.”

