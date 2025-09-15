U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Deputy Commander Major Matthew Fletcher was promoted to lieutenant colonel Aug. 8. He chose to hold his pinning ceremony on the upper I-wall of Locks & Dam 15 on the Mississippi River. He was pinned by his parents, Diana and Mark Fletcher, along with his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Addison.



District Commander Col. Aaron Williams said, “This promotion marks a significant milestone, entry into the ranks of senior field-grade leadership, and Lt. Col. Fletcher is more than ready. His proven record of mission success, strong character, and daily embodiment of Army values stand as a testament to the leader he is.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:14 Story ID: 548608 Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major Fletcher promoted to lieutenant colonel, by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.