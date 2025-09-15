Buckley SFB Supports Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

The operations floor buzzed with activity as screens flashed exercise data and voices traded rapid updates across the room. Among the thousands participating in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, a select group of Airmen and Guardians from Buckley Space Force Base brought their expertise to the Republic of Korea for the combined, joint, all-domain exercise running Aug. 18-28, 2025.



UFS25 is a defense-focused training event that strengthens the partnership between the ROK and the U.S., enhancing the alliance’s combined defense posture through realistic, all-domain scenarios. The exercise spans land, sea, air, space, cyber, and information operations, blending live-fire events with large-scale simulations. It also incorporates specialized training such as noncombatant evacuation operations and countering weapons of mass destruction, with participation from United Nations Command.



Buckley SFB’s presence is felt in subtle but critical ways. In one section of the air operations center, intelligence specialists worked alongside the ROK air force, building simulated threat reports and fusing disparate information into a clear picture for commanders.



“Our primary focus was assisting the Seventh AF intelligence director in coordinating and completing requests for information from multiple sources, including senior U.S. and ROK leadership in the Combined Air Component Command,” said 1st Lt. Darryl Hofstee, 566th Intelligence Squadron overhead collection manager. “Intel provides the critical assessments that allow commanders to make informed decisions in real time.”



Hofstee noted that while his work at Buckley SFB typically emphasizes tactical and operational impacts, UFS25 offered an invaluable opportunity to operate on a broader scale. He was able to expand his knowledge and see how U.S. Air Force senior leadership thinks during a conflict.



“Experiencing that mix of tactical, operational, and strategic decision-making has been extremely beneficial, and it’s a perspective many don’t get the chance to see,” Hofstee added.



Just across the hall, U.S. Space Force Guardians brought a space domain perspective into the fight. Sgt. Hannah Powers, 72nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 7, foreign instrumentation signals intelligence journeyman, worked in the Intelligence Cell as an analyst. Her role, along with many other Guardians, was to maintain space domain awareness over the Korean Peninsula and ensuring commanders understood how events unfolding in orbit could impact operations on the ground.



“Collaborating with Airmen, Guardians, and ROK members, each bringing unique skill sets, has been incredible,” Powers said. “The wealth of knowledge around the table is amazing, and the conversations we have to achieve our common goals show how powerful true integration can be.”



Far from being outside the operational fight, the first sergeant’s role is woven directly into the fabric of the mission. Senior Master Sgt. Ryan McCammon, first sergeant for Space Base Delta 2, has been on the ground in South Korea for more than a month, helping to transform an empty stretch of land into what participants call “Tent City.” Working with his team, he set up 26 tents and oversaw the creation of a safe, functional living environment for nearly 500 augmentees.



For McCammon, the job goes far beyond accountability and schedules. He spends his days checking in with Airmen and Guardians while making sure the basics of rest, morale, and well-being are taken care of.



“Readiness isn’t just about equipment and plans,” he said. “It’s about people.”



That people-first approach has meant everything from ensuring Airmen and Guardians understand local customs and courtesies as representatives of the U.S. Air Force, to collecting feedback and adjusting living conditions in real time. McCammon described it as building not just tents, but a culture of resilience, a space where individuals can reset, recharge, and be mentally ready for the mission ahead.



While McCammon and his team focused on the human side of readiness, Buckley SFB’s footprint extended into the information environment as well. Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride, Space Base Delta 2 public affairs craftsman, played a critical role in monitoring media across the peninsula, countering misinformation, and keeping senior leaders informed of how U.S. and ROK activities were being perceived. By maintaining awareness of the information domain, public affairs supported the exercise’s larger goal of demonstrating alliance transparency and credibility to both partners and adversaries alike.



Though just a handful among thousands, the Airmen and Guardians from Buckley SFB carried weight far beyond their numbers. Their contributions, from monitoring adversary movements, to building and sustaining the human foundation of the mission, reflected the diverse expertise required to execute a modern, all-domain exercise like UFS25.



As the exercise concluded, each specialty fulfilled its mission, but it was the cohesion between them that showcased the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance. For Buckley SFB’s Airmen and Guardians, that unity was forged not only through advanced capabilities, but through leadership committed to ensuring the people behind the mission remain ready to carry it forward.

