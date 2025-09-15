30-Hour OSHA Training

Photo By Jordan Raiff | As part of the Rock Island District Safety Office’s General Industry OSHA 30-hour...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | As part of the Rock Island District Safety Office’s General Industry OSHA 30-hour course, students receive instruction on fall protection equipment. Pictured here, students listen to a lecture on fall protection, one of many essential OSHA topics covered during the training. see less | View Image Page

The Safety Office of the Rock Island District has continually encouraged a culture of safety through many efforts. One of the recurring trainings they facilitate to boost a safe work environment is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 30-Hour General Industry Course.



The four-day program was recently held in the Building 340 Training Center on the Rock Island Arsenal for District employees who signed up to receive an in-depth understanding of workplace safety. The course is crucial for maintaining a safe work environment and reducing the risk of workplace injuries and illnesses. Participants learned through lectures, interactive discussions, as well as hands-on exercises.



According to Hali Strobel, an Industrial Hygienist with the Rock Island Safety Office, at the successful completion of their training, each class member can understand OSHA regulations and compliance requirements, identify and assess common workplace hazards, implement effective hazard control measures, promote a safe and healthy work environment, effectively communicate safety information to employees. This demonstration of competency in general industry safety standards earns participants an OSHA 30-hour card which can be used anywhere and never expires.



Although the course is designed for supervisors, safety personnel, and anyone who requires extensive safety training, the safety office highly encourages anyone with the desire to learn to sign up for their classes when they are offered. All district employees can learn more through the MVR Safety Office intranet page https://usace.dps.mil/sites/INTRA-MVR/SitePages/MVR-Safety-and-Occupational-Health.aspx.