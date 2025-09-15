Wing Gauntlet brings out team spirit

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | The 41st Aerial Port Squadron won the 403rd Wing Gauntlet, an event to build...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | The 41st Aerial Port Squadron won the 403rd Wing Gauntlet, an event to build camaraderie, the Marina at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., April 5, 2025. Airmen who volunteered to help with the event passed out food to fellow Airmen and hosted a series of physical activities where 12 teams competed in order to win the 1st place trophies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth). see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- During the Unit Training Assembly April 5, the 403rd Wing traded its traditional Family Day for a new event: the 403rd Wing Gauntlet — a competition-driven field day designed for team building, boosting morale, and testing the limits of Airmen across the squadrons.



This event, organized by the 403rd Mission Support Group, featured more than 500 participants and support staff as well as 12 teams which participated in 10 team-building competitions.



The planning team, led by 2nd Lt. Roderick Hackett, 41st Aerial Port Squadron logistics readiness officer, and Tech. Sgt. Kyle Stoeger, 403rd Maintenance Squadron communications and navigation technician, transformed the usual laid-back family gathering into a squadron-based challenge that included both mental and physical obstacles.



“We organized the event as if we were kids this time,” said Hackett. “Since families weren't present, this was our opportunity to eat, laugh, and have fun — just like we usually set up for them. But today, it was all about us coming together as a wing.”



Stoeger, who served as the full-time project lead, said the goal was to innovate while keeping the core values of morale, fun, and esprit de corps intact.



“We wanted to do something different from the usual Family Day,” said Stoeger. “This was all about team building, stretching our imagination, and really challenging our members in a unique way. The turnout was awesome — we had 12 teams competing, representing nearly every squadron in the wing.”



Some of events included a modified obstacle course with an added climbing element; a memory relay and decode/recode challenge; a minefield navigation course guided by voice commands; a back-to-back team race; and a human battleship, a real-life reimagining of the classic board game using blindfolds, water balloons, and spotters.



“We tried to build challenges that showcased communication, problem-solving, and teamwork,” said Hackett. “If an Airman walks away today saying they had fun, made a new friend, or learned something — that’s a win in my book.”



The event culminated in the presentation of the “Gauntlet Gold” — a trophy and bragging rights awarded to the top-performing team. This year, that honor went to the 41st APS. Team members include Staff Sgt. Dennis Snyder, and Senior Airmen Zarria Paige, Jarell Lee, Shelby Williams, Tabyron Nettles, and Mia Marsh.



Each participating squadron fielded a mix of Airmen across ranks, from senior non-commissioned officers to the newest junior enlisted, strengthening cross-level collaboration.



“We wanted teams that represented the full chain — if you were healthy and up for it, you could be out there competing, shoulder-to-shoulder,” Stoeger said.



While the event brought plenty of laughs and lighthearted rivalry, the purpose ran deeper.



“This was about showing our Airmen that their well-being matters,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Jackson, 403rd Wing Command Chief. “It was a great opportunity to see our people come together and build bonds in a fun, team-focused environment. Events like these strengthen resilience and reinforce what it means to be part of the 403rd Wing of Choice.”



Jackson also extended a heartfelt thank you to the planning team and volunteers who made the event possible, saying, “The effort and care that went into this Gauntlet were remarkable. From the planners to the volunteers, everyone played a role in making this a memorable day for our Airmen.”