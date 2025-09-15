Freedom Walk unites community, honors legacy of bravery, sacrifice

Photo By Janecze Wright | Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC students carry flags as they make their way...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC students carry flags as they make their way around the track during the Freedom Walk event Sept. 11, 2025, at Harker Heights High School at Harker Heights, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Fort Hood leadership, Soldiers and community members gathered to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks during the Freedom Walk Sept. 11 at Harker Heights High School.



The annual memorial walk provides an opportunity for the community to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and recognize the sacrifices made by first responders, service members and civilians.



The event also shares the history of 9/11 and its significance with younger generations to ensure the day is never forgotten.



“It’s important to recognize and remember those whose lives were lost on 11 September, 2001, and to share their history with our students and children so that their heroic actions will not be forgotten,” Col. Mark McClellan, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, expressed to the audience.



Dr. King Davis, interim superintendent for Killeen Independent School District, agreed, emphasizing the importance of keeping 9/11 at the forefront for future generations.



“Many of our students were not yet born. That is why we teach, remember and walk together,” he said. “Remembrance is not only about looking back. It is about what we choose to carry forward.”



Cadet Lt. Col. Ryan Baldon, Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC, and mistress of ceremonies for the event, shared the same sentiment.



“Twenty-four years ago today,” she said. “It is not a day that I can remember, because I did not exist at that time. Just like my classmates sitting in this room, we were not there, yet and still, America’s history is all of our history and your stories help us to refine our purpose for today, here and now.”



The Harker Heights High School Crimson Belles opened the event with a rousing performance followed by a rendition of the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance performed by the Harker Heights High School Chorale.



A video presentation featuring service members and citizens sharing their thoughts and emotions preceded attendees making their way outside and toward the Knights Stadium track to walk in remembrance.



Led by Harker Heights High School JROTC students carrying the Freedom Walk banner, a rhythmic drumbeat set the cadence for attendees who walked in unison under the U.S. flag hoisted by two Harker Heights Fire Department trucks.



After a lap around the track and the ceremonial ringing of the bell as tribute to the fallen heroes, attendees directed their attention to the middle of the field, as Angenet Wilkerson, community relations director, KISD, took a moment to recognize the four Gold Star Families who joined her midfield.



“We will never forget their sacrifices to our community, our nation and the world,” she said.



The event was especially poignant for Emilio Lovato, a veteran and Gold Star Family member who tearfully recounted losing his son, Tech Sgt. Josiah Lovato, less than a year ago.



“It’s hard losing your son, but it makes me feel good to know that people remember him and what he sacrificed for our country,” he said.



Jami Gulley, a Gold Star Family member who lost her spouse, Sgt. Maj. Shawn Travis Gulley, shared she was grateful for the sacrifice of her fellow Gold Star Families.



“I think it’s wonderful that we can continue to remember everyone that’s given their life for this country,” she said. “I’m really grateful whenever the community can come out and remember the events of 9/11 and remember what happened.”