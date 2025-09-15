NMFDC welcomes new comptroller and resource management director

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Jarrel “Nathan” Coy to the...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Jarrel “Nathan” Coy to the team as the command’s comptroller and director of the resource management directorate, at its headquarters based at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025. Coy will oversee the execution of the command’s $145 million budget and the financial execution of its lower echelon commands, as well as oversee the administrative control of appropriated funds for the Navy and Defense Health Program funds at the NMFDC Region level. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Jarrel “Nathan” Coy to the team as the command’s comptroller and director of the Resource Management directorate on Sept. 8, 2025.



Coy joins the team with more than 22 years of experience as a financial manager for the Navy. He is also a San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Mariners fan and grew up in South Weber, Utah.



We recently asked Coy a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



▶ What was the previous command you worked for and what did you do there?

▷ I was the budget officer at the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard for seven years. I managed a $2.7 billion mission budget and a $350 million reimbursable budget. I led a team of 13 financial analysts and provided financial oversight for more than 70 business agents and financial administrators.



▶ What is your position and directorate you were hired for here at NMFDC and please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing?

▷ As the comptroller/resource management director, one of my duties is to oversee the execution of the command’s $145 million budget and the financial execution of its lower echelon commands. I will also oversee the administrative control of appropriated funds for the Navy and Defense Health Program funds at the NMFDC Region level.



▶ What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

▷ First off, I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome! I’m thrilled to be here and eager to learn more about the command’s mission. I hope my experience will be an asset to the team. I look forward to working with all of you. Also, I go by my middle name, Nathan.



▶ Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?

▷ I am left-handed and grew up in a right-handed world