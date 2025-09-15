Patrick SFB Library Celebrates 75 Years of Service to the Community

Photo By Amanda Inman | Displays showcasing the history and resources of the Patrick Space Force Base library...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Inman | Displays showcasing the history and resources of the Patrick Space Force Base library are featured during the library's 75th anniversary celebration on September 4 ,2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Patrick Space Force Base Library marked its 75th anniversary this month, celebrating decades of learning, innovation, and community connection with an event that brought together Airmen, Guardians, families, and retirees to honor the library’s legacy.



On September 4, more than 80 people attended the 75th anniversary celebration, transforming the library into a historic gallery with decades of photographs and scrapbooks on display. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, and entertainment, including face painting for children.



“It was a wonderful way to reflect on how far we’ve come,” said Marta Demopoulos, library director for Patrick Space Force Base. “Hearing memories from our community, both in person and through videos shared on our social media, reminded us that this library has touched generations.”



Since opening its doors in September 1950, the library has been a cornerstone of the Patrick community. Originally housed in an 11,500 square-foot wooden building that once served as Navy barracks, the library has evolved alongside the installation and the U.S. Space Force mission. In 1992, services moved into the current building (Building 722), following a complete renovation. Most recently, in 2020, the facility underwent another major update, ensuring the library continues to provide a modern and welcoming space for all who walk through its doors.



“Providing access to knowledge and information supporting Space Launch Delta 45, Space Force, and Air Force priorities is at the heart of our mission,” Demopoulos shared. “Our vision is to connect the SLD 45 community with essential resources that empower mission success, professional development, and personal enrichment.”



Today, the library supports the mission in a variety of ways: from offering professional military reading and test preparation resources to providing CAC-enabled computers for those who need access to network resources away from their workstations. Patrons can also reserve meeting rooms and study spaces, explore diverse STEM tools—including 3D printers, robotics, and telescopes—and enjoy an extensive collection for children and teens.



Looking ahead, the library team is preparing for another chapter of growth. Plans are underway to expand the facility to include a larger conference room, flexible spaces, a bigger children’s area, and a dedicated STEM zone.



“We want the Patrick SFB Library to continue being a hub where knowledge, mission success, and community all come together,” Demopoulos said. “The past 75 years are just the beginning.”