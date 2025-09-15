USACE Omaha District continues modernization mission at U.S. Air Force Academy

Photo By Lisa Crawford | Construction continues at the indoor track and field area of the U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Crawford | Construction continues at the indoor track and field area of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Field House, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aug. 25, 2025. Construction includes a state-of-the-art, 200-meter hydraulic banked running track that allows coaches and athletes to raise and lower the track surface to maintain speed during turns and minimize potential injuries. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, is leading a multi-phase renovation project which began in 2018 to provide significant upgrades to the basketball arena, hockey rink and indoor track at the Cadet Field House, transforming these spaces into state-of-the-art facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 78th birthday this year on Sept. 18, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, continues to play a pivotal role in supporting modernization efforts, including expanding facilities at the U.S. Air Force Academy.



For decades, the Omaha District has supported several high-profile projects at USAFA, delivering upgrades that enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal, ensuring it remains a world-class hub for military education and athletics.



One of the most notable Omaha District projects is the ongoing renovation of the Cadet Field House, a centerpiece of athletic activity at USAFA. Originally built in the mid-1960s, the Omaha District began a multi-phase renovation project in 2018 to provide significant upgrades to the basketball arena, hockey rink and indoor track, transforming these spaces into state-of-the-art facilities.



The first two phases focused on upgrading mechanical systems, fixtures and lighting throughout the building to remedy life safety issues and code deficiencies. Some of these first updates included floor rehabilitation, improved fire resistance and suppression, and the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting.



The basketball area, Clune Arena, now boasts improved seating, enhanced lighting, and upgraded locker rooms, providing a better experience for athletes and spectators alike. Similarly, the Cadet Ice Arena, a hockey rink, underwent extensive modernization, including new ice-making equipment, updated boards, and expanded seating areas, ensuring it meets NCAA Division I standards.



Both areas also saw the replacement of the entire HVAC system, which is unique to the multipurpose space where handlers must balance dual-climate temperatures between the two arena spaces.



Now in Phase 3, the renovation project is wrapping up completing exterior concrete work, fully replacing the roof, improving Americans with Disabilities Act compliant seating and finishing the indoor track facility.



“The phased approach to the renovations has allowed the Cadet Field House to remain partially operational throughout the construction process, so cadets can continue to train and compete while the upgrades are being implemented,” said Scott Johnson, quality assurance representative. “We have worked closely with the academy to be flexible and schedule construction activities around key events to minimize disruptions.”



The final renovation of the indoor track facility within the Cadet Field House includes improved track surfaces, dedicated spaces for typical track events, enhanced ventilation, and modernized support spaces. Construction includes a state-of-the-art, 200-meter hydraulic banked running track that allows coaches and athletes to raise and lower the track surface to maintain speed during turns and minimize potential injuries.



“It’s been going well,” said Adam Alguire, project engineer. “We had some struggles with the track itself here due to some unforeseen conditions, but we worked through those with the Air Force. Just waiting on surfacing that should be done in a couple months.”



This ongoing project aims to provide cadets with a cutting-edge training environment, with goal of becoming a premier venue for training and competitions, enhancing USAFA’s reputation for athletic excellence. And the improved, ADA-compliant seating throughout the entire Cadet Field House will ensure spectators of all abilities can enjoy those athletic events.



USACE is also leading efforts beyond athletic facilities, to include expanding the academy’s cemetery. The cemetery serves as a final resting place for USAFA graduates, faculty, and other members of the Air Force family. The expansion will provide additional burial plots and improved landscaping, ensuring the cemetery remains a dignified and serene space for remembrance.



The Omaha District also recently completed construction of the newly opened USAFA’s Madera Cyber Innovation Center and will begin renovation of cadet dormitories.



“These projects are about more than just bricks and mortar,” said Col. Robert Newbauer, Omaha District commander. “They’re about creating spaces that inspire excellence, foster camaraderie, and honor the sacrifices of those who serve.”



The Omaha District’s involvement at USAFA reflects USACE’s broader mission of supporting military readiness through infrastructure development. By leveraging its expertise in engineering and construction, USACE delivers projects aligned with USAFA’s mission by enhancing its ability to train and educate future leaders.