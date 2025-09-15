USAG Rheinland-Pfalz chapel group serves Baumholder community through community cupboard initiative

Courtesy Photo | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Elizabeth Glosson, a volunteer with the Baumholder Rock...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Elizabeth Glosson, a volunteer with the Baumholder Rock Chapel’s Community Cupboard ministry, stocks shelves with food necessities. Members of both the Protestant and Catholic congregations in Baumholder recently began this initiative to help ease the burden of high grocery bills for their fellow servicemembers and families. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Baumholder chapel members saw a need in their community and took action to do something about it.



Chaplain (Maj.) Dave DeRienzo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Support Office plans and operations officer, said that members of both the Protestant and Catholic congregations in Baumholder have come together to plan, shop, organize and distribute food to their fellow servicemembers and families through a new Community Cupboard initiative.



DeRienzo said the community cupboard grew out of the shared experience of “sticker shock” at the grocery store, arising from inflation, tough currency exchange rates and the costs associated with moving and living overseas. The Community Cupboard is open to all active servicemembers with dependents and is funded primarily through the offerings and donations of the local chapel community in Baumholder.



“People want to help and make a difference, but we don’t always know how,” DeRienzo said. “The cupboard is one way to ease the burden on our military families. Saving a hundred dollars on groceries could mean a lot to those struggling to make ends meet.”



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Mikesell with the 5-7 Air Defense Artillery Battalion in Baumholder volunteers regularly with the Community Cupboard. He said he is motivated by his own personal knowledge of how hard it can be in the early years of a military career.



“It can be really tough in the early going,” Mikesell said. “You don’t get rich on Army pay. Then add a family to the mix, and you really need to tighten your belt.”



Unit level chaplains are empowered to use the cupboard on behalf of their formations. Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, said the initiative helps the Soldiers in his unit access help quickly and efficiently.



“I see this program helping families who may be struggling financially for a short period of time,” Glosson said. “It allows them to seek help while not having to worry about providing food for their family.”



DeRienzo noted that feedback from patrons of the food distribution effort has been positive, with customers expressing surprise at the quality and variety of food being offered.



“The cupboard is not just for the desperate and the destitute,” DeRienzo said. “It’s for hard-working families doing their best with what they have. Think of this as an assist more than a lifeline. If you need a lifeline, come! But even if you don’t, we are still here to help you breathe a little easier.”



The Community Cupboard is located at the Rock Chapel’s back entrance, Bldg. 8308 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder. To access services, visit them during their opening hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. or as needed with the unit chaplain. For more information, servicemembers and family members should contact their unit chaplain.



To volunteer or donate money to the Community Cupboard, email baumholdercc@gmail.com, stop by the Rock Chapel after their Sunday morning service (10 to 11 a.m.) or visit the Community Cupboard during their opening hours. DeRienzo said that while they’re not able to accept food or household donations yet, they are working on adding that capability in the future.



