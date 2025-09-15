42nd Infantry Division headquarters celebrates 108 years of service while deployed

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division renew...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division renew their oaths of enlistment during a Sept.5, 2025 ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers celebrated the division's 108th birthday while deployed to the Central Command area. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Sylvain) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT – Soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division commemorated their 108th birthday, September 5, 2025, marking over a century of dedicated service to the nation.



Despite being deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield (OSS) as part of Task Force Spartan, the Division took time to honor its rich history and the Soldiers who continue to uphold its legacy.



The celebration, organized by Lt. Col. Katie Schin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander, and her staff, featured a full day of events.



The day began with a spirited two-mile victory run, followed by a luncheon at 1200 hours. The celebration culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing the outstanding contributions of soldiers within the unit and cake cutting.



A highlight of the ceremony was the reenlistment of 11 Soldiers, reaffirming their commitment to serve the Army for years to come.



Lt. Col. Schin presided over the oath of enlistment, underscoring the Division’s continued strength through the dedication of its personnel.



The 42nd Infantry Division’s origins date back to August 1917, when it was organized at Camp Mills, Long Island, New York, following America’s entry into World War I.



Recognizing the potential strain of wartime losses on individual states, the government strategically assembled the Division from National Guard units representing 26 states and the District of Columbia.



Shortly after its formation, Col. Douglas MacArthur famously dubbed the unit the “Rainbow Division,” noting its diverse composition stretched “like a Rainbow from one end of America to the other.”



This moniker reflects the Division’s enduring spirit of unity and national representation.



Throughout its history, the 42nd ID has distinguished itself in both World Wars, enduring the trench warfare of World War I and bravely liberating the infamous Dachau concentration camp during World War II in 1946.



The Division’s commitment extends beyond overseas conflicts.



Following its return from WWII, the 42nd ID continued to serve domestically, responding to emergencies and natural disasters.



The “Rainbow” battalions played a critical role in the recovery and security operations following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.



Today, the 42nd ID continues to serve, currently deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



Through OSS, Task Force Spartan maintains a vital U.S. military presence in Southwest Asia, strengthening defense relationships and building partner capacity.



Spc. Steven Diakite, a Signal Soldier with the 42nd ID, expressed hope for the future, stating, “I hope next year when we get home, that we will have the opportunity to make this a bigger celebration and bring friends and family for the 109th anniversary.”



The 108th birthday celebration served as a powerful reminder of the 42nd Infantry Division’s enduring legacy of service, sacrifice, and commitment to the defense of the nation.



By Capt. Stephanie Sylvain