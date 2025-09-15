Unlock Your Health: How TRICARE Can Support Your Child’s Mental Health

Courtesy Photo | As a parent or caregiver, you play a critical role in recognizing when your child may...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As a parent or caregiver, you play a critical role in recognizing when your child may be struggling. If your child needs help, you and your family members aren’t alone. Keep reading to learn how TRICARE can support your child’s mental health and find tips and resources for supporting your child’s wellbeing. see less | View Image Page

Childhood and teen years can be full of ups and downs. It’s normal for kids to be sad or irritable or to have trouble paying attention or interacting with others at times. But sometimes, these feelings and behaviors are signs that your child could need mental health care.



“Your child’s mental health affects all aspects of their physical health and development,” said Thomas Turnbaugh, LCSW-C, a behavioral health specialist at the Defense Health Agency. “By knowing the signs of mental health problems in children and how to get help, you can help your child thrive.”



As a parent or caregiver, you play a critical role in recognizing when your child may be struggling. If your child needs help, you and your family members aren’t alone. Keep reading to learn how TRICARE can support your child’s mental health and find tips and resources for supporting your child’s wellbeing.



Signs of mental health challenges

Children can develop a variety of mental health conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Common mental health conditions that can be diagnosed in childhood are anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, and behavior disorders.

• Symptoms for some conditions can start in early childhood. Symptoms for other conditions may start later in childhood or during the teenage years.



Signs of possible mental health problems in kids and teens can vary. They can be mild and brief or more serious and persistent. So, it’s important to know what to look out for.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, younger kids may need help if they:

• Have frequent tantrums or are intensely irritable much of the time

• Often seem fearful or worried

• Are in constant motion and can’t sit quietly (except when they’re watching videos or playing video games)

• Sleep too much or too little, have frequent nightmares, or seem sleepy during the day

• Aren’t interested in playing with other kids or have difficulty making friends

• Struggle in school or have experienced a recent decline in grades



Older kids and teens may need help if they:

• Have low energy, or sleep too much or too little

• Have periods of highly elevated energy and activity

• Spend more and more time alone and avoid social activities

• Say that they think someone is trying to control their mind or that they hear things that other people can’t hear

• Diet or exercise excessively or fear gaining weight

• Smoke, drink, or use drugs

• Engage in risky or destructive behavior alone or with friends

• Engage in self-harm behaviors (such as cutting or burning their skin)

• Have thoughts of suicide



If your child’s behavior is unsafe, or if your child talks about wanting to hurt themselves or others, get help immediately. If your child is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. In life-threatening situations, call 911.



How to get mental health care

Who can you turn to if your child is struggling? The NIMH recommends contacting a health care professional if your child’s behavioral signs and symptoms last weeks or months and they interfere with your child’s daily life at home and at school or with friends.



Your child’s primary care manager or primary care provider may be a good place to start. You can talk to their provider about your concerns, ask questions, and request a mental health screening. The NIMH has tips for talking to a provider about mental health. The provider may recommend that your child see a mental health professional.



Your child doesn’t need a referral or pre-authorization for most outpatient mental health care. They may be able to get mental health care through one or more of these options:

• Military hospitals and clinics: Some military hospitals and clinics offer mental health services for kids and teens.

• TRICARE network providers: You can make an appointment with a TRICARE network mental health provider no matter what health plan your child has. If you need help finding a provider, you can use the Find a Doctor tool or call your TRICARE regional contractor.

• Virtual health: Your child may also be able to speak with a mental health professional by audio or video in the comfort of your home. Your military hospital or clinic may offer virtual mental health services. Additionally, your regional contractor has a network of virtual health providers.



Note: Your child may also be able to get mental health care from a TRICARE-authorized non-network provider. Be sure to follow your plan’s rules for getting care from non-network providers. Learn more about how to get mental health care with your plan.



Other ways to support your child’s well-being

There’s more to your child’s mental health than whether they have a mental health condition. It’s also about their well-being and ability to thrive, says the CDC. And children can experience mental health challenges even if they don’t have a mental health condition.



Here are other ways to support your child’s well-being:

• Talk to your child. Ask how they’re doing and if there’s anything they want to talk about. Let your child know you care about them and want to help. Check out these tips for talking about mental health with your child.

• Get nonmedical support. Your child may be able to get free, confidential counseling through Military OneSource or the Military and Family Life Counseling Program. Learn more about Military OneSource resources for kids and teens.



Remember that mental health is a vital part of your whole family’s health and well-being. If you’re struggling with your mental health, don’t be afraid to seek help. Learn more about getting mental health care with TRICARE.