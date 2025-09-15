Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Production Controller Matthew Merritt celebrates 25 years of...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Production Controller Matthew Merritt celebrates 25 years of federal service this September. Merritt, a former U.S. Marine, is responsible for planning and coordinating the production of large caliber barrels used on artillery and tank systems. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 – Watervliet Arsenal Production Controller Matthew Merritt is celebrating 25 years of federal service this September.



Merritt started his career just under five years ago, bringing a wealth of experience and experiences from his previous roles in government. Merritt retired from the U.S. Marine Corps where he worked on aviation logistics tactical information systems for more than 16 years. Merritt saw service with aviation logistics squadrons in Okinawa and Iwakuni, Japan and a stint with the Black Sheep squadron in Yuma Arizona. Merritt began his civilian career with the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration as a caretake at their Sarasota, FL location. Merritt then went on to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a dam operator in Troy, NY.



In his current role as a production controller, Merritt plans and coordinates the production of large caliber barrels. Some of his other contributions during his time at the arsenal was assisting in the creation and support of a tubes production cell, developing and maintaining a schedule board to track progress of the production line, and the creation of production orders on logistics software systems.



For Merritt, the importance of the work done at Watervliet Arsenal is a source of job satisfaction.



“I enjoy the fact that we produce a high-quality product that is essential to the success of the security of our nation,” Merritt said.



He added that another benefit is being able to do this with people he enjoys working with.



Of course, every job is not without its challenges. Merritt says that when facing a challenge, it is important to remember why the work done here matters.



“On the days you feel discouraged, remember that the work we do here supports and save the lives of Americans that stand in the defense of our nation,” Merritt said.



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Merritt for his 25 years of dedicated Federal service to our nation and Watervliet Arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.