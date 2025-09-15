Electronics Technician celebrates 25 years of service

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 – Watervliet Arsenal Electronics Technician Alan Rayno is celebrating 25 years of federal service this September.



Like nearly a third of the Army civilians at Watervliet Arsenal, Rayno began his federal service in uniform. Shortly after graduating from nearby Cohoes High School in 1986, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent six years as a helicopter mechanic before working another five years as a civilian employee with the Marines. Prior to joining the arsenal in 2006, he worked in a local diesel shop as a locomotive electrician.



In his role at the arsenal, Rayno serves as a lifeline, tasked with keeping the machines in his building running. When breakdowns occur, he quickly troubleshoots, diagnoses and performs the repairs needed to get them back in service. Most issues he encounters are either electrical or hydraulic.



While Rayno takes pride in bringing a machine back to full working order, he said what he enjoys most is working alongside his teammates.



“The most enjoyable part of working at Watervliet Arsenal for me is working with our team of machinists, supervisors and other mechanics in my work area,” Rayno said.



When asked what advice he would give to the next generation of arsenal teammates, Rayno kept it simple:



“Show up for work every day and work safe.”



Above all, he added:



“Keep the warfighter in mind and do your job to the best of your ability.”



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Rayno for his 25 years of dedicated federal service to the nation and the arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.

