Cherry Point Celebrates Promotions to Chief Petty Officer, Honorary Chiefs

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cutler and his family, center, pause for a photo during a...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cutler and his family, center, pause for a photo during a ceremony held Tuesday, September 16, 2025 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Cutler and six other Sailors promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer while two Marines earned the honorary title. Promotion to “Chief” and earning the honorary title of Chief Petty Officer is a recognition of exceptional performance in their current duties and potential for continued success in the Navy and Marine Corps. see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point community gathered Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to honor the service and achievement of Sailors and Marines serving aboard the base as they reached a career milestone.



Seven Sailors advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and two Marines earned the honorary title of Chief Petty Officer during the ceremony held at Miller’s Landing on the base.



Promotion to “Chief” and earning the honorary title is a recognition of exceptional performance in their current duties and potential for continued success in the Navy and Marine Corps.



Sailors promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer were Courtney Austin, Aaron Chacon, Matthew Cutler, Carmello Dixon, Bjarne Dyrdal, Luis Ibarra and Robert Zaruba.



Marines earning the honorary title of “Chief” were 1st Sgt. Sonlord Jean and Gunnery Sgt. Le’Andrew McCoy. Marines, whose rank structure differs from the Navy’s, receive the honorary title in recognition of their leadership and alignment with Navy traditions.



While not authorized to wear the Chief Petty Officer’s Anchor outwardly on their uniforms, honorary Chiefs carry the distinction and professional development earned with it.



The Sailors and Marines underwent a period of training and education spanning weeks where they faced and overcame numerous challenges testing their physical fitness and mental resilience.



Those honored during the ceremony serve in various roles across the base, from providing medical care at the base’s health clinic to leading and mentoring Marines.