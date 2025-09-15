$75M Contract Awarded for NSA Souda Bay, NATO Upgrades

A combined $75 million contract for construction and renovation projects at military installations and facilities around Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, was awarded by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central to four companies Sept. 17, 2025.



The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract, managed by NAVFAC EURAFCENT, covers new construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of existing infrastructure at Department of Defense installations and NATO facilities.



“Flexibility and adaptability are key aspects of lethal fighting forces - expanding those tenets to facility construction will greatly improve our ability support warfighters in the 6th Fleet Area of Operations," said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “I can’t wait to see what my adept team will do with this amazing new capability.”



The businesses selected are Environmental Chemical Corporation, Burlingame, Calif.; MVL USA Inc. Lansing, Mich.; Sociedad Española de Montajes Industriales S.A. Cádiz, Spain; and Michael M. Tsontos, S.A., Chania Greece. The contract includes a one-year base period and four option years.



MACC contracts offer the significant advantage of pre-screening contractors for their performance, capabilities, and safety standards. My-Angela H. Buescher, a NAVFAC EURAFCENT contracting officer said, this process allows the Navy to select the most qualified firms for the job, minimizing risks and maximizing the likelihood of successful project completion.



“By pre-qualifying contractors through the MACC process, we ensure that we have a pool of highly capable and reliable partners ready to tackle these important projects,” said Buescher. “Subsequent task orders can then be issued to these pre-qualified firms for projects that align perfectly with the MACC's parameters, leading to more efficient and effective project execution.”



The work primarily consists of labor, supervision, tools, materials and equipment necessary to perform sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects, alteration, demolition, repair and new construction (design-bid-build and design-build); or expansion of facilities or real property assets.



Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, commended the Naples contracting team for their agility and performance in managing the contract.



“This contract strengthens our commitment to performance, accountability, and supporting the Fleet,” said Olsen. “It's about ensuring our forces are ready to fight, and that NAVFAC is delivering engineering excellence.”



The contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with 10 offers initially received.



Work will be performed at NSA Souda Bay, Malaxa Communication Site, Marathi Greek Navy Base, NATO Hellenic Navy Ammunition Command Sites, and NATO Petroleum Oil Lubricant Depot Marathi, Crete, Greece.



Olsen added, while the contract exemplifies NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s commitment to ensuring U.S. forces have the infrastructure needed to maintain operational readiness and support the fight, it also shows the command is focused on delivering engineering excellence and prioritizing resources to support the Fleet.



“We're organized for action, reinforcing our engineering capabilities, and committed to providing the Fleet with the shore infrastructure they need,” said Olsen. “This award underscores our dedication to fiscal responsibility while delivering critical infrastructure improvements.”



Work is expected to be completed by September 2030.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be found at https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4306885/



For current NAVFAC EURAFCENT fiscal year and future workload projections can be found at https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



To do business with NAVFAC, visit the Office of Small Business website: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Office-of-Small-Business-Programs/.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



