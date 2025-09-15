Alaska Air National Guard conducts three rescue missions in 24 hours

Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Air National Guard combat rescue officer (CRO) assigned to the 212th Rescue...... read more read more Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Air National Guard combat rescue officer (CRO) assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron descends over Malemute Drop Zone during a capabilities exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. CROs, pararescuemen, and search, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists of the 212th RQS – known collectively as Guardian Angels – are experts in personnel recovery operations and are trained to infiltrate behind enemy lines to extract isolated U.S. and allied personnel. The 212th, along with the 210th and 211th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing, rescued 5 individuals involved in three incidents spanning over 550 miles across Alaska, Sept. 15.



Monday morning, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers regarding a hunter experiencing a medical emergency.



The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons. A 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk, and a 211th RQS HC-30J Combat King II, both carrying 212th RQS Guardian Angels traveled to the reported emergency site about 220 miles northeast of Fairbanks.



Air-refueling from the HC-130 to the HH-60 twice en route, the rescue personnel made their way to the hunting party’s location on a bank of the Wind River. Due to the deteriorating condition of the distressed hunter, the Combat King II pressed ahead of the Pave Hawk and was the first over the hunting party.



To expedite medical care, Guardian Angels parachuted from the HC-130 down to the distressed hunter and immediately began rendering medical care. The Pave Hawk arrived a short time later, picked up the Guardian Angels, the two-person hunting party and transported them to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The hunter was released to Fairbanks medical staff.



Later that day, the AKRCC opened a second mission in response to a registered 406 MHz emergency locator transmitter signal and subsequent aircraft crash confirmation.



The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched a 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk with 212th RQS Guardian Angels on board from JBER.



The Pave Hawk crew spotted the downed two-seat general aviation aircraft, along with two individuals with minor injuries about 65 miles southwest of Anchorage. The HH-60 crew located a clearing to land, picked up the two individuals and transported them to Providence Alaska Medical Center.



The AKRCC opened the third mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers regarding two stranded hikers on Bear Mountain about three miles southwest of Seward.



The AKANG accepted this mission and again dispatched a 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk with 212th RQS Guardian Angels on board from JBER.



The Pave Hawk crew arrived on scene and located the two hikers stranded on a steep rock formation. Due to the hikers’ precarious location, the Pave Hawk crew carefully maneuvered and approached the two individuals to minimize the hazards of the helicopter’s forceful rotor wash.



Unable to land due to the terrain, the Pave Hawk crew deployed Guardian Angels and rescued the two hikers off the rock formation via hoist. The hikers were transported to Seward where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.



The three incidents and successful outcomes highlight the vital importance of having an emergency communication plan when venturing in Alaska’s remote and rugged terrain.



According to David Alborn, AKRCC search and rescue program manager, the aircraft owner properly registered the ELT which resulted in an expedited response.



“The beacon registration being up to date and accurate allowed us to get rescue forces to [the downed pilot] within minutes vs hours,” said Alborn.



ELT registration provides the AKRCC with the aircraft owner’s emergency point-of-contact information that can be used to rule out a false alert or confirm a real emergency.



In the event of a real emergency, registered ELTs can lead to timely rescues by facilitating direct contact between rescue personnel and the pilot in need of assistance. Timely responses are vital when travelling over Alaska’s expansive spaces and medical attention is needed.



While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the 11th Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available.



By air, land or sea the AKANG rescue personnel constantly train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized SAR skill set.



“It’s important to mention that from the folks at the rescue coordination center to the HC-130 and HH-60 aircrews, and the PJs, everyone here are local residents,” said Alborn. “Not only do we understand the state and the different terrain and conditions, everyone goes through an intense amount of training to conduct search and rescue across Alaska."