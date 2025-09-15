NAVFAC Pacific Awards $15 Billion Contract to Support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a combined $15 billion Pacific Deterrence Initiative multiple award construction contract (PDI MACC) to several companies Sept. 17 for significant construction projects within NAVFAC Pacific’s area of operations.



“The award of the new $15 billion PDI MACC is one of many indications of the rapid speed and magnitude at which Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) is establishing improved posture infrastructure across the theater,” said U.S. INDOPACOM J44 Engineering Division Director Capt. Brandon Casperson. “The new PDI MACC streamlines the acquisition process for major infrastructure projects, enabling faster execution of essential posture improvements across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. This contracting vehicle will increase competition and flexibility, and I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with new industry partners to deliver enhanced capabilities and resilience to support our warfighters and allies while responding to evolving regional challenges.”



Acciona CMS Philippines LLC of Maumee, Ohio; Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam; CDM, A Joint Venture of Fairfax, Virginia; Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC of Tamuning, Guam; ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC of Burlingame, California; Gilbane Federal JV of Providence, Rhode Island; Nan, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Parsons Government Services, Inc. of Pasadena, California were each awarded a portion of the PDI MACC.



NAVFAC Pacific awarded a $116,322,244 firm-fixed-price task order under the contract to ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC to design and construct a Helicopter Sea Combat Hangar Complex that includes the main hangar facility, ancillary facilities, and various site features. Work will be performed in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by November 2028. All other firms listed above were awarded a $25,000 minimum contract guarantee.



“As the Department of Defense’s construction agent, NAVFAC remains committed in swiftly delivering construction capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Brent Paul. “This significant milestone could not have been met without the continued dedication from our NAVFAC Pacific staff.”



It is anticipated that this PDI MACC may include projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, Micronesia, Philippines, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Island, Midway, Wake Island, and other areas under NAVFAC Pacific cognizance.



The work to be performed includes new facilities, repair/renovation, and upgrades to a variety of facility types, including, but not limited to, wharves/piers, dredging, aprons, runways, fuel storage, roads, hangars, and other base infrastructure facilities.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months with an expected completion date of September 2033. The contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website and received 13 proposals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:14 Story ID: 548478 Location: US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $15 Billion Contract to Support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.