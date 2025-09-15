CFAY Welcomes Newest Chiefs During Chief Pinning Ceremony

Photo By Eryn Navarro | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 5, 2025) -- Sailors selected for Chief...... read more read more Photo By Eryn Navarro | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 5, 2025) -- Sailors selected for Chief Petty Officer pose for a photo in front of U.S. state flags in the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Headquarters Building's C-2 Auditorium September 5, 2025. The Sailors are assigned to CFAY and several tenant commands around the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Eryn Navarro) see less | View Image Page

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- 11 Sailors joined a 132-year naval tradition on September 16, 2025 as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) welcomed its newest Chief Petty Officers. The pinning ceremony marks the culmination of years of effort and the transition into roles of greater leadership and responsibility, an achievement fewer than 10-percent of enlisted Sailors will reach.



The U.S. Navy officially established the rank of Chief Petty Officer on April 1, 1893. Since then, Chiefs have stood as a cornerstone of the Navy’s structure and heritage. Donning the fouled anchors is more than a promotion. The emblem symbolizes both the trials and responsibilities of senior leadership, as well as the resilience required to overcome obstacles and guide others forward.



A significant part of this journey is “Chief Season,” a demanding six-week period designed to prepare selectees for life in the Chief’s Mess. Through teamwork, mentorship and tradition, they learn to balance competing demands while carrying on the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. Though the details remain closely held, the intent is clear: to shape Chiefs who are ready to lead and inspire their Sailors.



Now pinned, CFAY’s newest Chiefs join the mess of deck plate leaders who proudly uphold naval tradition while keeping the base and its mission ready.



Chief Master-at-Arms YVONNE LATESHIA SAINTIL

(South Carolina)



"Making Chief means embracing greater responsibility, sharper time management, and shifting focus from myself to my team. It’s about being readily available when needed and leading with accountability. My very first Chief, Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Robinson, had a tremendous impact on my life. She saw potential in me that I couldn’t yet see in myself and set the standard for what a Chief should embody. I am deeply grateful to my partner, Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Robinson Michael George, for always being my sounding board, as well as to God, my mom, and my best friends who kept me on course. Additionally, I would like to thank my mentors, my sections, and my leadership - their support has helped me grow, and I know I will never stop growing."



Chief Culinary Specialist VICTOR O. MALDONADOCOLON

(New Jersey)



"This milestone means so much to me, not just because few earn it, but because of the adversity I overcame along the way. I’m incredibly proud and grateful for the outstanding teams and leaders who made it possible. Several Chiefs have left a lasting impact on me, pushing me to improve every day, and their wisdom and challenges shaped me into the leader I am today. I’m also deeply grateful to those who influenced my life and career, often without even realizing it. Most of all I want to thank my family - especially my wife, for holding it down through deployments and long stretches away. Her strength gave me the peace of mind to stay focused, knowing home was in the best hands."



Chief Yeoman LATOYA GRATTEN

(Texas)



"Making Chief means it’s no longer about me; it’s about putting Sailors, the Mess, and the Mission first. It’s an honor to join something larger than myself, a brotherhood and sisterhood whose impact carries on through generations. I’ve been shaped by many Chiefs, from Chief Yeoman Sloan, who was my instructor at “A” school, to Chief Yeoman Cristina Ordonez, who showed me what right looks like at my first command. I’m grateful to share this season alongside my first Lead Petty Officer, and for the unwavering support of the Chief Mess and Wardroom at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five and Commander Task Force 67. Most of all, I thank my husband Terrance Brown and my baby boy Logan – I would not be here without their support. I would also like to thank Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Hall Jr. for his mentorship and my sponsor, Chief Logistics Specialist Zach Love, whose sense of humor and nuggets of wisdom got me through season."



Chief Information Systems Technician DAVID KAUFELD

(Michigan)



"Making Chief means being entrusted with a unique set of tools and resources to help my Sailors succeed in life. I’ve been fortunate to learn from many Chiefs, past and present, whose mentorship has shaped my career, such as: Master Chief Information Systems Technician Joseph Benton, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Victoria Barnaby, Senior Chief Religious Programs Specialist Trisha Smestad, Senior Chief Information Systems Technician James Taylor, Chief Information Systems Technician David Han, and Chief Master-at-Arms Nicholas Murray. Most of all, I’m thankful for my family and friends who have supported me through my whole career. Especially my wife Natsumi Toda, my daughters Riona Toda and Yuuri Toda, my brother Michael Haskins, my sister Farah Miller, and my mother Michele Haskins. As well as the friends who have supported me along the way: Tyler Elliot, Brent Pierson, Jeremy Ingersoll, and Azusa Shimazaki. Their encouragement has made all the difference in my journey and helped me get where I am today."



Chief Logistics Specialist CHERYL PADIERNOS

(Philippines)



"Making Chief means so much to me, and I’m grateful to be part of something bigger than myself, something that allows me to continue touching and improving the lives of Sailors. I’m excited for this next chapter and the chance to carry forward the belief so many great leaders placed in me. My responsibility now is to be the kind of leader they inspired me to become. Most of all, I want to thank my family, my husband Paolo and my daughters Mikayla and Paoleen - because I would not be here without them."



Chief Navy Counselor CHISTENA KOCH

(Wisconsin)



"Becoming a Chief has given me brothers and sisters around the world, and together we can accomplish far more for our sailors than I ever thought possible alone. Many Chiefs have shaped my career, especially the mess at Task Force 52, who lifted me up and gave me opportunities to learn everything from operations to supply to taking care of people. Chief Personnel Specialist (Ret.) Rick Andren and Chief Yeoman (Ret.) Jim Fox set the bar for me over a decade ago, showing me what it means to truly care for others and introducing me to the fraternity at the heart of the mess. Most of all, I am grateful to my family, my husband Richard, my daughter Isabele, my church family, and the countless friends and colleagues who have supported me every step of the way. My deepest and profound thanks go out to all of you."



Chief Intelligence Specialist CHARLES DUHAIME

(Iowa)



"Making Chief is the culmination of not just my hard work, but also the support and guidance of those who have helped me along the way. My family, friends, and Sailors have pushed me through challenges and tough lessons, and I owe it to them to give back by helping others. Every Chief I’ve worked with has taught me something that shaped my career and I’m thankful for their mentorship. I’m especially grateful to my parents for instilling the values and work ethic in me that has allowed me to be successful today. I would not be able to lead and help others the way I do without their encouragement."



Chief Personnel Specialist KAYLA BOZE

(North Carolina)



"Making Chief means joining the top ten percent and reaching a milestone that allows me to pay it forward to the junior Sailors coming up behind me. It means being the person they can look up to and count on for guidance. One of the greatest influences in my career has been Master Chief Fire Controlman (AEGIS) Jonathan Bartlett, who was always straightforward and never let me slack. I’m also grateful to the many people who have supported me along the way."



Chief Culinary Specialist ALVIC DEDIOS

(New York)



"Making Chief fills me with pride, as it’s a milestone that few are able to reach. One of the greatest influences in my career has been Chief Warrant Officer 4 Julius Alba, whose impact I carry with me. Above all, I’m grateful to God for blessing my family with health, and to my loved ones for their constant support—I couldn’t have done this without them."



Chief Master-at-Arms SHAVAUGHN ROBERTS-BROOKS

(Florida)



"Making Chief marks a new point of leadership and the responsibility of guiding others forward. While no single Chief impacted me the most, several believed in my potential from the very beginning and pushed me to grow. I’m grateful to the Sailors who helped me along the way and to the Chiefs, past and present, whose leadership set the example. Above all, I thank my mother, Evangeline, and my entire family for their unwavering support."



Chief Information Systems Technician ANSHEREENAMAE ARINES

(California)



"Being a Chief means embodying humility, accountability, and an unwavering passion for the success and well-being of Sailors. It is about leading by example, staying teachable, and striving to become a better leader every day—not only for myself, but for those above, below, and beside me. I am especially grateful to Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Svelan and Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Conerly, whose steady leadership and mentorship gave me the inspiration to aim higher and achieve more. Most of all, I thank my husband, Joshua Torilla, for being my greatest supporter; his sacrifices and encouragement made this milestone possible, and my win is truly our win."