US Army enhances border security through interoperability and unique capabilities

Photo By 2nd Lt. Erica Esterly | U.S. Army Sgt. Kenohe Leonor and 1st Lt. Jordan Hathaway, both assigned to 759th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, brief a U.S. Border Patrol agent during a patrol in Yuma, Ariz., July 16, 2025, while Mexican Army and National Guard members, under the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (Defensa), mirror the effort from their respective sovereign territory. These mirrored patrols have led to favorable results in reducing the illegal flow of people across the common border and drug trafficking. These efforts demonstrate the strong understanding and collaboration between both armed forces, aimed at ensuring security along the shared border for the benefit of the U.S. and Mexico. Joint Task Force-Southern Border executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Erica Esterly)

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) demonstrates an unprecedented level of interoperability with partner agencies as part of their whole-of-government approach to secure the southern border.



From the headquarters down to squad-sized elements directly on the border, JTF-SB personnel are working alongside U.S. Border Patrol every day to ensure synchronized efforts to deter illicit activities.



"My experiences in past deployments and working in Europe have reinforced the importance of partner collaboration – a principle directly applicable to our current mission with Border Patrol,” said Lt. Col. Cris Gasperini, commander of the 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to JTF-SB.

“The integration of our organic assets with those of Border Patrol has been exceptionally effective, demonstrating the necessity of a whole-of-government approach to border security."



JTF-SB’s integration has proven critical to operations across the southern border’s diverse terrain. Along the 1,954 miles of the border lies cities, deserts, thick vegetation, rivers and rural communities.



The varied terrain along the border presents distinct security challenges. These are addressed through both the organic assets of JTF-SB and the complementary capabilities of interagency partners.



The Sentinel radar is one of the unique capabilities that JTF-SB uses to address these security challenges at the border and enable U.S. Border Patrol’s law enforcement role while also providing defensive capabilities against small, unmanned aircraft systems.



El Paso Sector, which oversees 268 miles of the southern border, is one of nine U.S. Border Patrol sectors that has seen the benefits of an integrated approach with JTF-SB.



“The Border Patrol in El Paso focuses on collaboration with various agencies and the Department of War’s JTF-SB to enhance border security to target hostile drones and the challenges they pose,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent, Walter N. Slosar. “Enhanced detection capabilities between JTF-SB and U.S. Border Patrol give us full spectrum capabilities to track, identify and mitigate aerial threats.”



JTF-SB and U.S. Border Patrol remain committed to strengthening this vital partnership and continued innovation in the face of evolving threats with a broad range of capabilities. This collaboration serves as a model for future interagency cooperation and underscores the importance of a unified approach to national security.



JTF-SB, under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border.