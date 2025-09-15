Staff Sgt. Crystal Wilkerson streamlines and improves access for soldier-centric healthcare at 25th Combat Aviation Clinic

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Staff Sgt. Crystal Wilkerson, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 25th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Staff Sgt. Crystal Wilkerson, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 25th Combat Aviation Clinic, a component of Desmond T. Doss Clinic, received a nomination for recognition of exceptional performance from a medical support assistant praising her efforts to significantly improve medical service delivery to Soldiers through a comprehensive digital transformation, Sept. 11, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske) see less | View Image Page

Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii – The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) clinic, part of Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic (DDHC), is improving medical care for Soldiers through a digital transformation led by Staff Sgt. Crystal Wilkerson, the clinic’s noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC). The initiative has reduced wait times, eased administrative tasks and expanded access to medical services.



Wilkerson’s exceptional work deserved official recognition, thought Nora Aui, a registered nurse at DDHC. “I’d like to nominate, NCOIC of CAB, Staff Sgt. Wilkerson, on her innovative clinic initiatives,” wrote Aui. “She has taken the initiative to learn about, utilize the latest technology that the military offers us, and apply it to our clinic processes for packet submissions to increase availability to our service members.”



Starting in the summer of 2023, Wilkerson took the initiative to self-teach digital form creation and QR code generation, utilizing online resources to build a system that has dramatically altered clinic operations. The core of the transformation lies in the transition from paper-based requests to digital forms, accessible via QR codes and email. These codes are distributed to all units, including National Guard elements and those in remote locations, ensuring accessibility for all Soldiers.



“Too many Soldiers were making multiple trips to the clinic simply to request and submit paperwork,” Wilkerson said. “I saw an opportunity to leverage technology to alleviate that burden and free up both their time and our staff’s.”



The impact has been substantial. For flight physicals alone, the number of required clinic visits has been slashed from four to five to just two. Soldiers can now download, complete and submit packets remotely, a game-changer for those with demanding training schedules or geographic limitations. This same digital process has been successfully implemented for flight school, Officer Candidate School (OCS), warrant officer, and Standardized Electronic Enrollment Reporting (SEER) physicals, each presenting unique requirements and previously cumbersome procedures.



“We’ve seen at least a 50% reduction in required clinic visits for packet processes,” Wilkerson said. “Processing time for flight physicals has dropped from three weeks to as little as one week, depending on the patient's responsiveness.”



Beyond time savings, the digitization effort has yielded a host of benefits. Shorter check-in lines, reduced congestion at the front desk and a wider reach to Soldiers across diverse locations are all contributing to a more positive experience. The implementation of the digital systems for the CAB clinic has improved service delivery and minimized lost paperwork, resulting in enhanced communication.



The transition wasn't without its challenges. Wilkerson faced a learning curve in mastering the new technologies and navigating the complexities of designing branching logic within the digital forms to tailor questions based on individual needs. Successfully managing change within the clinic required a gradual implementation process and a willingness to incorporate feedback from staff and providers.



Looking ahead, Wilkerson’s vision extends beyond the CAB Clinic. She plans to expand these digital processes to all clinics under her purview, with a particular focus on school physicals and other routine paperwork. She also aims to proactively push forms directly to units, further accelerating processing times and improving Soldier readiness. Collaboration with web management is underway to ensure clinic websites accurately reflect current procedures, eliminating outdated information and guiding Soldiers to the most efficient pathways for care.



“These changes benefit our service members, the medical support assistants, the flight physical nurse and our medics,” Aui added in her nomination of Staff Sgt. Wilkerson. “She deserves recognition for all her hard work and the improvements made to CAB.”



Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, located on Schofield Barracks, provides essential medical care to active-duty personnel, retirees, families and veterans, and supports forward-deployed forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region.