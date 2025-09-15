75th FA BDE opens “The Culinary Outpost” food kiosk

Photo By Sgt. Christian Carrillo | The 75th Field Artillery Brigade held a Grand Opening Ceremony for a new food kiosk...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Christian Carrillo | The 75th Field Artillery Brigade held a Grand Opening Ceremony for a new food kiosk for Soldiers, the Outpost, at Kalsu Hall in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sep. 11, 2025. The Outpost staff conducted a short tour of the facility for Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, Fires Center of Excellence Commander, before opening to the public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. – The 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE) held the opening ceremony for the Culinary Outpost Food Kiosk September 11, 2025, in Kalsu Hall on Fort Sill. Located right next to 75th FA BDE Soldiers’ barracks, the “Outpost” provides access to food for Soldiers on Fort Sill outside of normal dining facility hours.



“It’s a great central location for our Soldiers on base. They can get some quality food in no time, without having to rush off post,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Fassett, the 100th Brigade Support Battalion Commander in his opening remarks.



The Outpost is open to all Fort Sill Soldiers to purchase food; Soldiers who hold meal cards are eligible to grab food from The Outpost at no charge as part of their meal entitlement. The Outpost’s meals come courtesy of the Fort Sill Commissary.



The Outpost is part of the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s (AMC) Food Modernization Program, which aims to provide more Soldier dining and food options that are convenient, healthy, accessible, and affordable. It’s the first food Kiosk on Fort Sill, and the first on a Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) military installation.



The Culinary Outpost is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.