920th Force Support Squadron conducts assumption of command

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Maj. Daniel Wright took command of the 920th Force Support Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony here Aug. 2.



The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon.



Wright entered the Air Force through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Cincinnati in December 2010. He served as a force support officer at the section, flight, group and headquarters staff levels for 10 years before joining the Air Force Reserve in 2022. Before joining the Air Force, he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard for six years, where he served as a tank crewmember, air defense artillery crewmember and military policeman.



“It’s a privilege to lead a squadron so vital to our wing’s mission and our nation’s defense. The men and women of the 920th FSS are essential to readiness, and I’m honored to serve alongside them,” Wright said.



Lt. Col. Nicole Fink, acting commander of the 920th Mission Support Group, presided over the ceremony and passed the guidon to Wright, officially appointing him as the 920th FSS commander.



“Commanding a squadron is one of the most challenging and rewarding roles in an Airman’s career. Major Wright has already proven himself as a leader and I’m confident the 920th Force Support Squadron will thrive under his command,” Fink said.



The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing, whose mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.

