920th Rescue Wing Airman named AF All-Domain C2 Controller of the Year

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- 920th Rescue Wing Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Command Post Training Tech. Sgt. Dexter L. Holiday has been named the Air Force’s 2024 Traditional Reservist/Drilling Status Guardsman/Individual Mobilization Augmentee All-Domain C2 Operations Controller of the Year.



This award recognizes excellence in command and control across all domains, highlighting individual contributions to operational effectiveness, mission readiness and coordination under pressure.



“Tech. Sgt. Holiday has consistently elevated operations since joining the 920th Rescue Wing. His contributions in the command post have strengthened the role of C2 controllers in mission execution and improved our ability to support combat rescue efforts,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Battle, 920th RQW chief of command-and-control operations.



Holiday earned this achievement through sustained excellence in real-world operations, joint exercises and critical training development. He played a key role in the rescue coordination for a life-threatening patient evacuation from a cruise ship and forward deployed in support of 20 joint sorties.



As NCOIC of command post training, he streamlined daily operations, improved controller readiness through performance evaluations and tailored products, and ensured a zero-discrepancy rating during a higher headquarters inspection. His technical innovation, leadership mentoring and commitment to C2 readiness directly enhanced rescue mission execution across multiple mission design series and areas of responsibility.



“Whether coordinating real-world rescues, guiding our controllers through emergency procedures or ensuring the command post remains mission ready, I view every task as an opportunity to protect lives and sharpen our readiness,” said Holiday, 920th RQW command and control operations training NCOIC.



The 920th RQW is AFRC’s only combat search and rescue wing, whose mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.

