920th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Earns Air Force-Level Recognition for Excellence

The 920th Operations Support Squadron’s Aircrew Flight Equipment team has won the Outstanding Air Reserve Component Program Award for calendar year 2024.



As the support backbone of the 920th Rescue Wing’s flying mission, the 920th OSS is responsible for ensuring aircrew are fully equipped for combat search and rescue operations. The AFE team plays an important role in that mission by maintaining the life-saving gear used by aircrew in some of the most demanding environments.



Over the past year, the AFE team supported five major exercises, advanced partner-nation integrations and validated agile combat employment concepts in austere environments. Their efforts included managing more than 7,000 pieces of critical gear, safeguarding $3 million in assets and deploying personnel across multiple theaters.



“I couldn’t be prouder of our AFE team. They understand that safe and sustainable personnel recovery starts with them. From saving a child’s life during a civil search and rescue mission in the Atlantic to establishing best practices for unit type code sustainment, their recognition at the Air Force level is well earned. They’ve proven themselves to be the AFE tactical experts within AFRC and are ready now to support CSAR missions anywhere,” said Lt. Col. Matt Johnson, 920th OSS commander.



The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only dedicated rescue wing, providing combat search and rescue capabilities to combatant commanders worldwide.

