Total force team rescues pregnant woman 250 miles off Pacific coast

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- A total force team of Air Force Reserve, active duty, and Air National Guard Airmen executed a life-saving rescue mission involving a pregnant woman aboard a civilian ship off the Pacific coast July 6.



The joint effort was a response from US Coast Guard District 11 to a medical emergency aboard the vessel located more than 250 miles offshore. The civilian had reported being severely sick for over 24 hours. After the distress call was made, the Coast Guard and Air Force consulted physicians and decided to evacuate the patient for higher-level care.



From initial notification the 934d Maintenance Squadron and 79th Rescue Generation Squadron rapidly mobilized aircraft allowing rescue personnel to take off in under four hours. The 10-hour long mission was executed at night over the open ocean with the crews utilizing night vision goggles to locate the ship and complete the rescue.



At the direction of the 305th Rescue Squadron, which assumed mission command, the rescue operation launched from Davis-Monthan AFB and brought together aircraft and personnel from across the total force. Two 305th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters and one 79th RQS HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were joined by a second HC-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 130th RQS, as well as a four-member active-duty pararescue team from the 48th RQS.



“Every element of this mission was performed with precision which ultimately saved two lives. This demonstrates the seamless integration of our group with total force partners to respond anytime, anywhere,” said Col. Christopher Escajeda, 943d Rescue Group commander.



Multiple helicopter air-to-air refueling took place while enroute to the vessel, which used approximately 2,200 gallons of gasoline. Upon arrival Pararescuemen descended from the helicopter into open waters near the vessel, hoisted the patient aboard for rapid transport to the closest available hospital and provided enroute medical care



“The 305th RQS is currently under conversion to the new HH-60W but was able to step up and perform. Using the new aircraft represents a significant leap in survivability compared to the golf model. The performance improvements gave us the ability to manage the mission and make decisions in a particularly unforgiving maritime environment,” said Lt. Col. Brough McDonald, 305th RQS and mission commander.



The 305th RQS is a geographically separated unit of the 920th Rescue Wing based at Davis-Monthan AFB. The wing, headquartered at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, is the Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing.

