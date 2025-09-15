New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron

The 433rd Contingency Response Flight marked a historic milestone as it was officially redesignated to the 433rd Contingency Response Squadron during a ceremony here Sept. 6.



The redesignation, effective Sept. 1, elevates the unit from flight to squadron status, formally recognizing years of growth, transformation, and operational success.



“In 2014, this was a small, under-resourced flight,” said Lt. Col. Michael Medrano, 433rd Operations Group interim commander, who presided over the ceremony. “To see what you’ve become now – twice as large, with more specialties, and still as motivated as ever – it’s an honor to witness this transition.”



Over the past several years, the 433rd CR team has developed into one of the most agile, battle-tested contingency response units in the Air Force Reserve. The unit’s Airmen have led airfield operations across austere environments, trained alongside joint and coalition forces, and embraced new missions that demanded speed, flexibility, and innovation.



In 2023, the team’s dedication earned them recognition as the Air Force Reserve Command Expeditionary Operations Team of the Year. That same spirit carried into 2024 with a string of high-profile missions and exercises.



This summer, the unit spearheaded Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal 2024 in Alpena, Michigan. There, the team integrated new specialties, tested cutting-edge technology with the Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab, and marshalled a mix of aircraft – from C-17s and C-130s to Black Hawks and a C-5 – while working with the U.S. Army, Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, and civilian partners.



Earlier this year, the unit also trained at Joint Base San Antonio to prepare for the transition from flight to squadron. Members practiced airfield setup, security force integration, and equipment deployment – sharpening the skills required to establish airfields at short notice in contested or disaster-stricken environments.



Maj. Alexander Williams, 433rd CRS commander, emphasized that while the name and size of the unit have changed, its mission remains the same.



“This unit’s mission has always been to lead the way, to smooth the path so others can follow,” Williams said. “The Airmen who volunteer for this mission are among the most dedicated you’ll find. Their professionalism at home station and in the field sets the standard.”



The redesignation ceremony symbolized more than a new designation – it represented the culmination of years of hard work, innovation, and sacrifice. With a larger force and broader capabilities, the 433rd CRS now mirrors its active-duty counterparts, ensuring seamless integration in joint operations worldwide.



“These highlights are just a few of the many accomplishments of this team,” Medrano said. “The squadron’s story is still being written but today marks a new chapter. One that proves the Alamo Wing’s contingency response Airmen are ready to meet whatever mission comes next.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:48 Story ID: 548435 Location: TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Chapter for 433rd CR: Flight Transitions to Squadron, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.