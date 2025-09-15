Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony By Mass Com

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer, NMRTC Bethesda Public Affairs



FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Family, friends and shipmates gathered at Fort Belvoir to celebrate as U.S. Navy Sailors were promoted to the rank of E-7 with U.S. Army “Navy Chief Honoree” Soldiers during a joint chief pinning ceremony Tuesday.



The event included the pinning of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda Sailors and other local selectees, to the rank of chief petty officer.



The ceremony recognized the completion of the Navy’s Chief Petty Officer initiation process along with U.S. Navy Chief’s honorees from Army’s equivalent senior enlisted leaders, designed to develop leaders ready to guide service members and preserve the traditions of the US Navy.



The event began with the arrival of the fiscal year 2026 chief petty officers, followed by the presentation of colors by the previous year’s FY25 chief petty officers.



The national anthem was sung by Chief Musician Sarah Tietsort, and Master Chief Religious Program Specialist Christopher Johnson offered the invocation. NMRTC Bethesda’s Command Master Chief Aaron Paul, delivered opening remarks and introduced guest speaker Command Master Chief Anna Wood.



“Today, you enter an entirely new level of leadership,” Wood said. “It is your turn to wear the gold fouled anchors and khaki uniform, to shoulder the responsibility and burdens of leadership, and to carry forward the highest traditions of the United States Navy and the United States Army. I wish each of you the very best in your new role as chief petty officer.”



Following Wood’s address, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Michal Nakoneczny read The Fouled Anchor, explaining the history and symbolism of the chief’s insignia. Family members and mentors then pinned anchors on the new chief petty officers and placed the iconic combination covers on their heads, formally welcoming them into the Chiefs Mess.



Chief Hospital Corpsman Allen Ayers read Creating the Navy Spouse, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Cedric Gaines recited the Chief Petty Officer Creed. Johnson gave the benediction to close the ceremony.



After the ceremony, Paul encouraged the newly promoted chiefs to remain steadfast in their calling.



“If you stay anchored in our core values, stay anchored in our finest traditions, you can weather any storm and you won’t get swayed by life’s challenges,” Paul said.



The chief petty officer rank, established in 1893, represents a unique blend of technical expertise, deckplate leadership and institutional knowledge. Chiefs serve as the backbone of the Navy, guiding enlisted Sailors and advising officers to ensure mission readiness.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.

