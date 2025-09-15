Caring for the Fallen: 103d FSS Assist Mortuary Mission at Dover Air Force Base

Over the last five months, members of the 103d Force Support Squadron have been deployed to a uniquely impactful tasking at Dover Air Force Base, where they are supporting the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mission.



In this critical role, 103d Airmen are helping care for the nation’s fallen service members with the utmost dignity, compassion and professionalism. Their work ensures that families receive the respect and support they deserve during an extremely difficult time. Between coordinating logistics, preparing the Fisher House for families, detailing uniforms and assisting with services for the fallen, these Airmen are making a difference.



“Being part of the AFMAO team means a lot to me, and it’s a real honor,” said Senior Master Sgt. Vitaliy Gorbachyk, a services member with the 103d FSS. “It’s our job to make sure those who gave everything come home with the honor and respect they’ve earned. Knowing I can contribute to that, in any way, is incredibly important to me.”



AFMAO supports not just Air Force requirements but also combatant command requirements and has a role in joint operations globally. While there are AFMAO operating locations in Europe and the Pacific, Dover is the central location for receiving the fallen. AFMAO conducts training courses open to all branches (for example: religious affairs personnel and carry teams across services) so that in joint duty or in multi-service incidents, there's shared understanding and coordination.



Gorbachyk noted that working with so many people from different branches in a joint environment has impacted how he views service. He described how everyone behind the scenes is constantly putting in the extra effort to ensure each job is done perfectly, with strong teamwork and unfailing dedication.



“It really hit home, the idea of ‘service before self,’” he said. “Seeing that level of dedication makes me want to be better in my own service.”



Aside from Gorbachyk, other 103d members on the AFMAO team include Capt. Jeff McDonald, Master Sgt. Dave Torres, Tech. Sgt. Michael Barkman, Staff Sgt. Eduardo Rosado and Staff Sgt. Richard Pyrdol. These Airmen exemplify the Air Force’s core values of integrity, service, and excellence.



While at Dover, they are assigned to different tasks, including ironing and preparing the American flag, preparing the Fisher House for families, coordinating ceremony logistics, and supporting the dignified care and preparation of the nation’s fallen heroes. Some have also provided training to other carry teams from the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Space Force and the Air Force Honor Guard.



Gorbachyk said that sharing this knowledge ensures everyone is prepared to honor each fallen service member with the dignity, honor and respect they deserve.



“You absolutely have to be meticulous,” said Gorbachyk. “Every little thing, from ID cards to paperwork, must be spot-on, because mistakes can cause extra pain to families. We’re always training to make sure we’re sharp and can perform our duties with the utmost precision and respect.”



The 103d FSS team’s dedication at Dover is a powerful example of service beyond the uniform. The Flying Yankees are incredibly proud of the service of these airmen to this sacred mission.



About the 103d Airlift Wing:

The 103d Airlift Wing, known as the Flying Yankees, is based at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut. The wing provides combat and peacetime support, worldwide humanitarian operations, and tactical airlift - anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 12:53 Story ID: 548414 Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Caring for the Fallen: 103d FSS Assist Mortuary Mission at Dover Air Force Base, by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.