Senior Leaders Gather at Quantico as the Marine Corps Prepares the Next Generation of OSCAR training

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. -- On the hallowed grounds of Quantico, where Marine Corps history is forged, an abundance of Marines and some of the Corps’ most senior leaders gathered, to include the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, sergeant major of Manpower & Reserve Affairs, sergeant major of Training and Education Command, the director of Marines and Family Programs, and a Medal of Honor recipient, setting aside two days of their invaluable time, Sept. 9–10, to attend enhanced Operational Stress Control and Readiness (OSCAR) training.



Their participation underscored the value of the program. By stepping away from their schedules to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with Marines from across the ranks, they highlighted that operational stress control is not just another class but a Corps-wide priority.



“I hope that Marines seeing their leaders sitting next to them and interacting with them throughout the course shows that this training matters,” said Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, the sergeant major of Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “OSCAR is not just another program. It is a way to teach leaders how to build, maintain, and monitor our Marines readiness across all four MCTF domains, with a focus on making mental fitness and responsibility part of daily leadership. This isn’t new, it’s a relaunch of something that has been valuable in the past, and we believe may be even more valuable today”



The updated course introduced Marine Corps Total Fitness (MCTF) and lethal means safety (LMS). Both modules are expected to be part of OSCAR’s fourth-generation curriculum and

included in an upcoming Marine Corps Order, marking the first time MCTF will be formally tied to doctrine.



OSCAR has its roots in the early 2000s, when Marines embedded mental health professionals into deploying units to address combat stress. It has since evolved beyond combat operations, adapting to meet challenges such as high operational tempo, family pressures, and financial stress. The Quantico training reflected that growth, showing how OSCAR continues to adapt to today’s force.



“Mental fitness is part of every Marine’s contract, just like physical fitness,” said Rebecca Childress, the Headquarters OSCAR Section Head. “This program succeeds only if leaders take ownership, and ultimately, it is about Marines at every rank, looking out for the person to their left and right.”



Childress added that the new order will place OSCAR teams under commanders and sergeants major, giving senior leaders the responsibility to make the program real in their units.



MCTF provides a framework Marines can easily connect to. It emphasizes balance across four domains – mind, body, spirit, and social health – reinforcing that resilience is not built on one trait alone.



“When those supports weaken, life becomes unstable, and that is exactly what we want to prevent,” Goldstein, the Director of Marines and Family Programs said. “If one domain slips, the

others can carry the weight. But if too many falter at once, risk rises. Teaching Marines to keep that balance is essential to long-term readiness.”



Adding LMS to the curriculum tackles the leading method of suicide in the Corps. Leaders emphasized that this change is not about taking weapons away but about responsible use and reducing risk during moments of crisis.



“About 80 percent of Marines who have died by suicide used firearms,” said Capt. Tara Smith, a psychologist with Headquarters Marine Corps. “Responsible use and safeguards like trigger locks and proper storage are not new ideas but tying them to OSCAR makes them part of how we train. It keeps Marines and their families safe when life feels overwhelming.”



The inclusion of MCTF and LMS also builds on lessons from recent years. Marines face not only combat stress but financial challenges, family struggles, and high operational tempo. By addressing stress from multiple angles, the Corps can support Marines before problems escalate.



“The program is not about labeling the problem, it is about engaging with the Marine while they are going through a difficult time,” Goldstein said.



The message coming out of Quantico was clear. Strengthening OSCAR with MCTF and LMS is more than an update to training. It is a cultural shift that equips Marines with the tools to manage stress, protect each other, and stay ready for the mission.



“At the end of the day, that is what OSCAR is about,” Goldstein said. “Taking care of Marines before problems grow, keeping them in balance, and ensuring readiness.”