U.S. and Tanzanian Special Forces Strengthen Partnership Through Joint Training in Tanzania

Green Berets from U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and members of the Tanzanian 93rd Special Forces Battalion recently completed a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Tanzania, sharpening operational skills while reinforcing the strong security partnership between the U.S. military and the Tanzanian Peoples’ Defense Force (TPDF).



The two-month JCET featured scenario-based exercises designed to mirror real-world operational environments. The program sharpened technical proficiency, bolstered cross-unit coordination and strengthened cohesion.



“Participating in this JCET exposed us to realistic mission scenarios and sharpened our ability to coordinate across units,” said the U.S. Special Forces team senior enlisted leader. “The repetition and joint integration improved our cohesion and communication, leaving us better prepared for future missions.”



Adapting to Tanzania’s terrain and resource limitations presented challenges that pushed the team to innovate. Working across language and procedural differences also required flexibility and quick problem-solving.



“Overcoming these challenges strengthened our ability to solve problems in real-time and enhanced our cross-cultural communication,” the team leader noted. “It gave us confidence in operating effectively under uncertain conditions.”



The exchange also provided valuable insights into the region’s security dynamics. Exposure to the complexity and diversity of the Tanzanian environment highlighted the importance of adaptability and leveraging each other’s expertise.



Through advanced training in small-unit tactics, marksmanship, leadership development, and integrated operations, both U.S. 3rd SFG (A) operators and Tanzanian 93rd SFB members emerged better prepared for combined missions.



“Training side by side allows us to align tactics, techniques, and procedures,” the team leader added. “It fosters trust and interoperability that directly enhance readiness for future operations.”



The JCET underscored the importance of enduring partnerships in addressing evolving security threats. By investing in collaboration, the United States and Tanzania continue to build resilient, capable forces prepared to maintain stability across the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 Location: TZ